Job Creators Network places Times Square Billboard calling out AOC's "Victory"

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon recently announced the opening of a new office in Manhattan that will bring 1,500 new jobs to New York City. Although the jobs are welcomed, the new development doesn't undo the harm sparked by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) earlier this year. Her vocal opposition to Amazon HQ2 in Queens led to the loss of 25,000 jobs in the city.

The new decision from Amazon has sparked a reaction from AOC— saying on social media "waiting on the haters to apologize after we were proven right on Amazon and saved the public billions." In response to her comments, the Job Creators Network (JCN)—which was behind a string of ads earlier in the year calling out AOC—has put up yet another billboard in Times Square. The message: gaining 1,500 jobs doesn't annul the loss of 25,000 jobs.

The billboard—located at the corner of Broadway and W. 43rd Street—reads "Oh AOC, there you go again with your fuzzy math" and continues "25,000 LOST jobs – 1,500 gained = 23,500 LOST jobs!" It concludes "YEP, this STILL sucks for NY."

Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network, released the following statement:

"More jobs are always a good thing, which is why we applaud Amazon for bringing 1,500 new jobs to New York City. However, as our billboard located in the heart of Times Square shows, the creation of 1,500 new jobs does not undo the economic harm sparked by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier in the year: a loss of 25,000 jobs and $12 billion in economic activity for Long Island City. AOC is expecting an apology, but what she really deserves is a failing grade in basic math."

