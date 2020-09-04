Job Creators Network Reacts to Biden's Attack on Trump Over Jobs Numbers

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Joe Biden attacked President Trump's handling of the economy in remarks about the most recent jobs report.

Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network (JCN), released the following statement:

"Joe Biden desperately tried to distract from his horrible small business record today by trying to blame President Trump for a 'botched' response to the Chinese coronavirus. Biden's memory must be slipping: When Trump acted boldly to stop travel from China, Biden criticized his response as 'xenophobic.' The reality is that if Biden were president when the virus hit, the economy would be in shambles, not on the highway to recovery as it is under President Trump.

"Biden tried to throw the fact that some businesses needed to close due to the pandemic at the feet of Trump, but Biden's the one who's open to a national shutdown, which would decimate the small business economy. Biden is nothing more than a Monday morning quarterback who could never make it in the big league. That's because Biden is bush league, calling for the same old taxes, regulations, and big government that have been tried by Democrats for decades but have never worked in practice. Biden can never understand how jobs are created because he's never had one. He's spent a half-century in Washington D.C., which is completely out of touch with Main Street.

"Biden's remarks were a study in contrasts. While Biden relies purely on rhetoric, Trump delivers results, including one of the fastest job recoveries in history. This morning, the Labor Department announced that the national unemployment rate fell by 24 percent last month thanks to President Trump allowing the private sector to work. Trump understands that politicians can't create jobs, they can only destroy them. He deserves massive kudos for this fast recovery, which if Biden were president would last years, if it occurred at all. Biden already had an opportunity to lead America out of a recession after the financial crisis. He botched it, and he doesn't deserve a second chance."

SOURCE Job Creators Network