Job Creators Network Supports Payroll Tax Deferral via Executive Order

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network, released the following statement regarding an executive order suspending the payroll tax:

"A payroll tax deferral would give a lifeline to the self-employed and small businesses and would go a long way to helping Main Street. It would especially help the 26 million Americans who are self-employed and responsible for paying both the employer and employee portions of the payroll tax (like Uber drivers and other gig employees). This action would put more money in people's paychecks, help small businesses, and accelerate the economic recovery. Job Creators Network encourages President Trump to use an executive order to bypass those in the House of Representatives playing politics with people's livelihoods and refusing to compromise."

