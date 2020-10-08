Job Hackers Securing Employment Despite Challenging Economic Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Job Hackers, a non-profit organization serving technology professionals, reports that its members are still landing jobs despite the severe economic disruption caused by COVID-19.

Through its 6-week "Agile MBA" course, The Job Hackers has provided over $2M worth free training on Agile development practices, enabling professionals to pass Scrum certification tests and get hired for jobs that require agile credentials. The course, which originally was taught in a classroom setting, is now conducted via video conference and serves diverse participants in 6 continents. Graduates of the class have access to job listings, resume review services, networking opportunities, and other resources that support their job search.

Members who have recently landed jobs praise the program:

Moe Khoo , Technical Program Manager at Facebook, San Francisco, CA : "The classes helped me connect with many professionals and brush up on my agile/Scrum knowledge. It made a considerable impact on my success in landing a job in my field within a couple of months, during one of the worst economic environments in US history."

May Son , Program Manager at ArborMetrix, Ann Arbor, MI : "The Job Hackers provided an amazing breadth of knowledge taught in an incredibly interesting way with an engaged community of people. I received support and resume review during my job search. My newfound knowledge of Agile methodology made me a stronger candidate, even as a first-time program manager."

Gerhard Minnaar , Senior Program Manager at Apple, Cupertino, CA : "The Agile MBA was presented with real case examples which clarify the theory and make it real. I was very fortunate to be part of the team who put Scrum in action to develop a tool for job seekers to help candidates to position themselves for productive job searching."

The Job Hackers delivers its services with a corps of volunteers and a budget of only $10K/year, so it is a highly cost-efficient workforce training and development program. Donations to support the mission are welcomed. More information on the Job Hackers program can be found at https://www.thejobhackers.org/. Reviews of the program can be found on SwitchUp.org (https://www.switchup.org/bootcamps/the-job-hackers).

It is the mission of The Job Hackers to provide individuals with the knowledge and experience needed to navigate the complex world of knowledge work. The Job Hackers do this by giving their participants valuable knowledge about software development to prepare them for real-world jobs and working with them and employers to ensure the proper placement of participants.

