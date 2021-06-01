Job offer guaranteed with interview training program HTI!

By performing comprehensive research, mentors replicate every aspect of a user's upcoming interview, allowing them to hack their way to a job offer. Services provided throughout this training process include resume reviews, mock interviews/technical assessments, 1:1 tutoring, career coaching, and virtual curriculum.

Skilled partnered with tech bootcamp Thinkful to test the viability of Hack The Interview. A 50-user study showed impressive results. While 25% of HTI users received a job offer in 30 days, 98% of all HTI users received an offer within 90 days. With a user satisfaction rate of 100%, Hack The Interview's success cannot be denied.

Cody LeClaire, strategic initiatives executive from Chegg Inc. spearheaded this study in conjunction with Skilled. Cody stated that, "Skilled has created a system unlike any other in career services. By doubling down on expert-driven coaching they have successfully forged a direct path to job placement. Stage-based mock interviews are the new gold standard."

Hack The Interview is revolutionizing the interview process with zero risks to all job seekers. If any user does not receive an offer within 90 days, they get their money back, no questions asked. When job seekers work hard, practice hard and train hard, they can accomplish anything including getting a job offer in just 7 days, like HTI user Mark Marcello.

Mark describes his HTI journey as a "superlative experience that has expanded my technical skills, soft skills, and personal growth during the difficult career hunt as an aspiring software engineer. At every step of every interview stage, I was teamed up with a FAANG level senior developer running me through mock interviews that were custom tailored to not only the job, but also the interviewer."

Hack The Interview is now available at hacktheinterview.io to all job seekers pursuing roles in tech.

