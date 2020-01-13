Job Opportunities MUST BE 12 Years and Younger

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Mini Golf, the leader in Glow in the Dark Family Entertainment, is expanding and looking for creative artistic minds and hiring youth, ages 12 years and under, for three new upcoming locations. The venues feature a monster-themed 18-hole miniature golf course, Private Events rooms, and video arcade games with select locations also featuring Mini Bowling, Laser Tag, Laser Maze, and more.

Did you know that every Monster Mini Golf course is unique? Each is surrounded by creative, witty, yet historically factual, original art, delivered in fun "Monster" form.

Now 30+ locations and growing, the entertainment center is offering this fun and educational experience to the next generation of creative humans and will be hiring one local individual to join the Monster Mini Golf Art Team for upcoming locations in Frisco, Texas, Houston, Texas and Yonkers, New York.

One fortunate, up and coming artist, at each location, will have the opportunity to help with the creation of the artistic design. Each chosen artist's original drawing will come to life on their local Monster Mini Golf course, complete with dedicated signage and bragging rights.

"I have always felt that it was essential to embrace our fellow communities. Now, it's time to take it a step further and add young creative minds to our fun "Monster" process, said Christina Vitagliano, Founder of Monster Mini Golf. "When designing a new course, I sit with our artists, and we put our noggins together. The process consists of digging out our inner child, getting a bit silly, and adding a good dose of local factual history."

Continues Vitagliano, "The result is always energetic, oddly unique and wonderfully successful. We call it MonsterCational. Though, most importantly, the above concoction is what makes that particular location magically belong to the community. I love this process. We get to act like kids and call it "work." Can't beat that!"

How to apply:

Create a sketch or drawing or digital image that includes a bit of themed local history and some form of fun Monsters.

Pay Wage: $100 flat fee and 4 Tickets to the Museum of choice.

Requirements: Must be 12yrs old & Under!

Must live in:

Yonkers, New York area (deadline to apply, February 25, 2020)

Frisco, Texas area (deadline to apply, March 9, 2020)

Houston, Texas area (deadline to apply, May 1, 2020)

