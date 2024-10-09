Job Research Foundation 7th Round of Scientific Research Grants: Deadline Extended to November 1, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Job Research Foundation, which seeks to help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the global scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder, has announced the extension of the deadline to apply for the seventh round of grant funding. The new deadline to apply is November 1, 2024. Grant applications can be found online at https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/grant-application-process.

The Foundation will award up to two grants in the amount of $200,000 each over a two-year period for scientific research into the causes of, and treatments for, Job Syndrome. To date, the organization has funded a total of fifteen scientists from around the world including Australia, Germany, Spain, the United States, Denmark, and the UK. Spearheaded by Dr. Alain Fischer, Chief Scientific Officer, based at Institut Imagine located in Paris, France, the Foundation's Scientific Advisory Board consists of researchers from across the globe who review the applications for grant funding each December.

The long-term goal of the Foundation is to help advance research to find a cure for Job Syndrome. In the short term, the Foundation hopes the research will improve the treatments for patients suffering from the rare disorder. Special consideration is given to research focused on Job Syndrome and Pulmonary Function. Previous applicants can apply in subsequent years to extend their research. The application process is open to researchers worldwide and awardees will be announced between December 2024 and January 2025.

Also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), Job Syndrome was discovered in 1966 and is a rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder found in males and females worldwide. Visit https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/ for additional details.

Scientists Funded by Job Research Foundation to Present Findings at ESID

This year, for the first time, findings from four of the researchers will be presented at ESID, the 21st Biennial Meeting of the European Society for Immunodeficiencies taking place October 16 – 19 in Marseilles, France. Dr. Alain Fischer will introduce and moderate the following presenters:

Bertrand Boisson, Ph.D.

St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases

The Rockefeller University

Title : Dissecting the genetic etiologies in Job's syndrome

Professor Stuart Tangye, Ph.D.

Garvan Institute of Medical Research & the Faculty of Medicine and Health

University of New South Wales

Title: Paradoxical B cell dysregulation and function in Job's Syndrome due to variants in STAT3

Professor Andrew R. Gennery

Newcastle University and Great North Children's Hospital, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Title : Haematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Job Syndrome

Suk See De Ravin, MD, Ph.D.

National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH

Title : Base editing of Job patient hematopoietic stem cells

The presentation will take place during ESID at Marseille Chanot, Exhibition and Convention Centre,13266 Marseille Cedex 08, France on Thursday, October 17th at 6:10 PM in Plenary Hall. ESID attendees and the media are encouraged to attend this session to learn more about the rare disorder and results of research done to date. Registration can be done here https://esidmeeting.org/registration/

The Job Research Foundation's website offers additional details and findings from the research grants received https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/

MEDIA CONTACT: Risa B. Hoag, GMGPR, 845-627-3000, [email protected]

SOURCE Job Research Foundation