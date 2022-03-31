Job Research Foundation Announces 2022 Grant Recipients

Funding will Support Research into the Causes of and Treatments for Job Syndrome

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Job Research Foundation has announced the recipients of its fourth round of grant funding to support investigation into the causes of and treatments for Job Syndrome. The Foundation has awarded two-year grants of $200,000 each to support two research projects. To date the organization has funded a total of twelve research projects across the world. This year's recipients are:

Beate Hagle, Deputy Director Translational Immunology, Helmholtz Zentrum München, with Carola Voss, "Evaluation of alveolar function, regeneration and gene repair in Job Syndrome" (Germany)

Suk See De Ravin, MD, PhD, Senior Research Physician, Chief, Gene Therapy Development Unit, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, NIAID, "Next-generation CRISPR Base Editing Approaches to Treat Job Syndrome" (USA)

Previous recipients:

2019 - 2020

Ellen D. Renner , MD, Translational Immunology in Environmental Medicine - TU Munich and Helmholtz Zentrum München, ( Germany ).

, MD, Translational Immunology in Environmental Medicine - TU Munich and Helmholtz Zentrum München, ( ). Stuart Tangye , PhD, Head, Immunology & Immunodeficiency Lab, Garvan Institute of Medical Research ( Australia )

PhD, Head, Immunology & Immunodeficiency Lab, Garvan Institute of Medical Research ( ) Bertrand Boisson , PhD, St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, The Rockefeller University ( USA )

, PhD, St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, ( ) Peter Olbrich , MD, PhD, Principal Investigator/Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunodeficiency Unit, and Olaf Neth MD, PhD, Principal Investigator and Head of Department/Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunodeficiency Unit; Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunodeficiency Unit, Hospital Infantil Virgen del Rocio, Sevilla ( Spain )

2020 – 2021

Andrew Gennery , MD, Professor in Paediatric Immunology and Haematopoietic Stem Cell Therapies University of Newcastle upon Tyne/Great North Children's Hospital ( United Kingdom ) with Alexandra Freeman , Austen Worth , Raffaele Badolato

, MD, Professor in Paediatric Immunology and Haematopoietic Stem Cell Therapies University of upon Tyne/Great North Children's Hospital ( ) with Vera P. Krymskaya , PhD, MBA, FCPP, Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania (USA) with Andrew Paris MD

, PhD, MBA, FCPP, Professor of Medicine, (USA) with Hongmei Mou , PhD, Assistant Professor, Massachusetts General Hospital/ Harvard Medical School ( USA )

, PhD, Assistant Professor, General Hospital/ ( ) Scott B. Snapper, MD, PhD, Wolpow Family Chair & Director, IBD Center; Professor of Pediatrics, HMS, Boston Children's Hospital/ Harvard Medical School ( USA )

2021 - 2022

Mark Gorelik , MD , Assistant Professor Pediatric Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Columbia University Vagelos School of Medicine ( USA )

Assistant Professor Pediatric Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Vagelos School of Medicine ( ) Toni Cathomen, PhD, Professor of Cell and Gene Therapy, and Bodo Grimbacher, MD, Professor of Experimental Immunodeficiency, Medical Center - University of Freiburg (Germany)

Job Research Foundation seeks to not only help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder, but also hopes that investigators will research treatments to help those suffering with Job Syndrome. Job Syndrome, also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), was discovered in 1966 and is a multisystem immunodeficiency disorder found in males and females worldwide. Visit https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/ for additional details. Applications for the next round of grants will be available on the Foundation's website.

