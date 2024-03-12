Job Research Foundation Announces 2024 Grant Recipient

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Job Research Foundation was established to underwrite research into Job Syndrome, also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), a rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder. The Foundation's main goal is to help advance research to improve treatments for patients suffering from the disease and eventually find a cure for Job Syndrome.

Job Research Foundation funds research into the causes and possible treatments for the disease.

This year's recipient, Dr. Rasmus O. Bak, Associate Professor at Aarhus University in Denmark, will receive a grant totaling $200,000. The title of his research project is Next Generation CRISPR/Cas-based ex vivo Gene Editing of Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cells as a Curative Treatment of Job Syndrome.

Since 2019 the Job Research Foundation has funded a total of 15 scientific research projects. The scientists hail from Australia, Germany, Spain, the US, the UK, and Denmark. Additionally, the researchers are from prestigious institutions including the Garvan Institute, Helmholtz Zentrum München, Hospital Infantil Universitario, Rockefeller University, Massachusetts General/Harvard Medical School, University of Newcastle, University of Pennsylvania, Boston Children's Hospital, University of Freiburg, Columbia University, and the DHHS/NIH. A list of the researchers and their projects can be viewed here https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/grant-recipients.

The Job Research Foundation will start accepting the next round of grant applications in July 2024. Applications can be found on the website here: https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/grant-application-process

Job Syndrome was discovered in 1966 and is found in males and females worldwide. Visit https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/ for additional information.

