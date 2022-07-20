Job Research Foundation Announces 5th Round of Funding: $400,000 in Grants Available to Researchers Investigating Causes/Treatments of Rare Multisystem Immunodeficiency Disorder

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Job Research Foundation, which seeks to help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the global scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder, has announced the fifth round of grant funding. The Foundation will award two two-year grants in the amount of $200,000 each to scientific researchers who are investigating the causes of, and treatments for, Job Syndrome. Grant applications can be found online at https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/grant-proposal-application . Deadline to apply is October 14, 2022.

The long-term goal of the Foundation is to help advance research to find a cure for Job Syndrome. In the short term, the Foundation hopes the research will improve the treatments for patients suffering from the rare disorder.

To date the organization has funded a total of twelve research projects across the world. In 2019, Job Research Foundation awarded four grants in the first round of funding to researchers from Australia, Spain, Germany, and the United States. In 2020, four grants were awarded to researchers in the United States and the United Kingdom in the second round of funding. In 2021, the third round of grants were awarded to researchers in the United States and Germany. The fourth round of grants awarded in early 2022, to researchers from the United States and Germany.

Special consideration will be given to research focused on Job Syndrome and Pulmonary Function. Previous applicants can apply in subsequent years to extend their research. The application process is open to researchers world-wide and awardees will be announced between December 2022 and January 2023.

The Job Research Foundation seeks to not only help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder, but also hopes that investigators will research treatments to help those suffering with Job Syndrome. Job Syndrome, also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), was discovered in 1966 and is a multisystem immunodeficiency disorder found in males and females worldwide. Visit https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/ for additional details.

