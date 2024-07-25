Job Research Foundation Announces 7th Round of Funding: Up to $400,000 in Grants Available to Researchers Investigating Causes/Treatments of Rare Multisystem Immunodeficiency Disorder

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Job Research Foundation, which seeks to help find a cure for Job Syndrome, by providing the global scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder, has announced the seventh round of grant funding. The Foundation will award up to two grants in the amount of $200,000 each over a two-year period for scientific research into the causes of, and treatments for, Job Syndrome. To date, the organization has funded a total of fifteen research projects across the world. Grant applications can be found online at https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/grant-application-process . Deadline to apply is October 14, 2024.

The long-term goal of the Foundation is to help advance research to find a cure for Job Syndrome. In the short term, the Foundation hopes the research will improve the treatments for patients suffering from the rare disorder. Special consideration will be given to research focused on Job Syndrome and Pulmonary Function. Previous applicants can apply in subsequent years to extend their research. The application process is open to researchers worldwide and awardees will be announced between December 2024 and January 2025.

Job Research Foundation seeks to not only help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the disorder, but also hopes that investigators will research treatments to help those suffering with Job Syndrome. Also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), Job Syndrome was discovered in 1966 and is a rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder found in males and females worldwide. Visit https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/ for additional details.

