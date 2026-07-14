Job Research Foundation Announces 9th Round of Funding for Researchers Investigating Causes/Treatments of Rare Multisystem Immunodeficiency Disorder

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Job Research Foundation, which seeks to help find a cure and treatments for Job Syndrome, has announced the ninth round of grant funding. The Foundation will award up to two grants in the amount of $200,000 each over a two-year period for scientific research into the causes of, and treatments for, Job Syndrome. To date, the organization has funded a total of seventeen research projects across the world.

Grant applications can be found online at https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/grant-proposal-application. The deadline to apply is October 16, 2026.

The long-term goal of the Foundation is to help advance research to find a cure for Job Syndrome, a rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder. In the short term, the Foundation hopes the research will improve the treatments for current patients. Previous applicants are encouraged to re-apply as well as collaborate with other institutions to expand their research. The application process is open to researchers worldwide and awardees will be announced in January 2027.

Also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), Job Syndrome was discovered in 1966 and is a rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder found in males and females worldwide. Visit https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/ for additional details.

MEDIA CONTACT: Risa B. Hoag, GMGPR, 845-627-3000, [email protected]

SOURCE Job Research Foundation