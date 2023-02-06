Job Search Advice Website, Career Sidekick, Acquired by Amai Group

FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Career Sidekick, a job search advice website, by Amai Group.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerSidekick.com was launched in 2013 to provide job search advice and tactics to those looking to land in-demand, high-paying jobs. Advising job seekers pre- and post-interview and accommodating a diverse array of careers and industries.

Founder of Career Sidekick, Biron Clark, who previously was an executive recruiter for multiple Fortune 500 firms, and reviewed thousands of resumes said, "I'm excited to announce the sale of Career Sidekick after 10 years in operation. Founding and growing the business was an incredibly rewarding experience. It's now time to pass the brand to a larger organization that can continue the growth. The team at FE International was a huge help throughout the exit process. I hope to partner with them again in the future".

Upon completing the deal, Mark Cambridge, owner of Amai went on to say "The acquisition of CareerSidekick.com by the Amai Group (Amai.com) fits our long-term goal of building a diverse group of evergreen web-based companies.

Drawing on our experience in scaling businesses, we expect to build on the success of the founder and expand the content of the site, creating an even more valuable resource for career and employment advice".

FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition of Career Sidekick. "It was a pleasure getting to know Biron, and we are delighted with the outcome for him and everyone involved. Career Sidekick has been acquired by a group with the expertise to grow this business to its full potential," said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International.

About Amai Group

Amai is a provider of e-commerce software solutions for Shopify merchants. Based in Singapore with a multinational team, they've been an approved Shopify partner for over four years. For more information, please visit amai.com.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a four-time Inc. 5000 company.

