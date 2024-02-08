Job seekers add AI fluency to their list of desired digital skills, new CompTIA research reveals

Nearly half of active job seekers using, or plan to use AI-enabled career tools

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Active job seekers are aware of the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the workforce and are adjusting their job search efforts accordingly, a new report from CompTIA, the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body, reveals.

CompTIA's Job Seeker Trends report for January 2024 shows the market remains active, with 27% of respondents – about 44 million individuals – pursuing a new job or career change during the past three months. This includes people currently employed and those actively looking for work.

Two-thirds of active job seekers report being aware of discussions around AI and its potential impact on the workforce. All age cohorts are using or plan to use AI-enabled career tools to help with their job search. Millennials are most likely and Baby Boomers least likely to do so.

Understanding the fundamentals of AI are cited by 34% of job seekers as an important digital skill needed in today's workforce. A NET 90% of job seekers acknowledge the importance of digital skills generally regardless of industry or occupation category.

"It's encouraging to see the vast majority of workers recognize the need for continuous learning and building their digital fluency in AI and other areas," said Hannah Johnson, senior vice president, tech talent programs, CompTIA. "An investment in upskilling will serve them well whether they choose to stay in their current field or seek a fresh start in tech or another field."

Top career areas of interest among job seekers Jan 2023 Jun 2023 Jan 2024 Sales, Marketing, Retail, Real Estate 28 % 22 % 24 % Hospitality, Food, Travel, Tourism 21 % 21 % 19 % Healthcare, Medical 19 % 20 % 17$ Technology, Cybersecurity, Data, Software 17 % 15 % 17 % Business, Financial, Accounting, Operations 18 % 13 % 16 %

The time commitment required to look for a job remains the top challenge in pursuing a new opportunity, cited by 47% of job seekers, an increase of 4 percentage points since June 2023. Asked how they respond to lack of success in their job search, 49% of respondents said they will carry on and make the best of their current situation, and 28% will redouble efforts to pursue internal advancement opportunities with their current employer.

CompTIA's "Job Seeker Trends" is based on an online survey conducted in January 2024. Data was weighted to approximate a target sample of U.S. adults based on gender, education, age, race and region. The report is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/research/job-seeker-trends.

