Jobalign Launches Candidate Messenger

Jobalign's research has determined that the number one frustration from hourly job seekers is not hearing back from an employer in a timely manner. Using Jobalign Candidate Messenger, recruiters cater to hourly candidates' preferred method of communication and allow for immediate conversation in order to schedule interviews, answer questions and fill roles faster. This increases candidate engagement and reduces post-apply applicant abandonment.

"As an established expert in mobile and text based recruitment within the hourly space, we are excited to hand this additional power over to recruiters," says Douglas Johnson, CEO of Jobalign. "Candidate Messenger is a new game-changing communication tool to more efficiently connect organizations with hourly workers. This solution was developed from real needs voiced by our customers struggling with reaching candidates, as well as the real frustrations that job-seekers experience in communicating with companies. With Jobalign Candidate Messenger, we solve the communication gap, improving efficiency in hiring for companies and satisfaction for job-seekers."

Jobalign Candidate Messenger is fully TCPA and EEOC compliant with all data and text history available for search and audit. It also gives recruiters and management reporting capabilities to determine efficiency of the recruiting process.

About Jobalign

Recruiters love that Jobalign makes it easy to attract, engage, and hire hourly workers. Hourly job seekers love the positive candidate experience and simple application from any device.

Jobalign is the nation's leading Hourly Candidate Engagement Platform that helps attract and communicate with hourly talent more efficiently. Jobalign enables job seekers to quickly and easily apply for positions through an optimized application experience. Jobalign allows recruiters to reach out directly to candidates through text, significantly reducing friction and abandonment rates while increasing speed and number of candidates received. Jobalign seamlessly integrates with enterprise applicant tracking systems to create an applicant profile while engaging the candidate throughout the hiring process.

For more information, visit jobalign.com

