Jobber Awards $25,000 in Grants to Five Austin-Based Home Service Entrepreneurs

Jobber Grants program recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of small businesses making a difference in the Austin community

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced the five recipients of its Jobber Grants in Austin program. The five entrepreneurs were selected from hundreds of applications and rewarded with $5,000 USD each to help accelerate the growth of their home service businesses and shine a light on their leadership and community impact.

"Each recipient selected for a Jobber Grant has demonstrated excellence in their field and is making a meaningful contribution to the city," said Moly Milosovic, who leads the community team at Jobber. "We are thrilled to support these hard-working professionals by helping make their ambitious plans come to life."

To date, the national Jobber Grants program has recognized 80 home service businesses with grants totaling $450,000. The $25,000 being awarded through Jobber Grants in Austin, a local version of the national program, brings the total to $475,000. Whether it's purchasing equipment, increasing marketing investment, launching a new service, or hiring employees, grant recipients have the freedom to choose how they want to spend the funds to achieve their business goals.

The 2023 Jobber Grants in Austin recipients are:

Brendin Dittman , owner of Cold is on the Right Plumbing: Brendin provides teams with the best tools to make sure the jobs are done the right way, the best way, and supports skill development through mentorship. The company is also dedicated to helping the next generation of skilled workers, and Brendin has built multiple tiny homes as an option for affordable housing for apprentices as they complete their training.





Jaylin Lane , owner of Straight Edge Landscaping: This year, the company will be hosting its first annual back-to-school drive to give out more than 50 fully loaded backpacks to those in need. They also give 1% of revenue back to clients and the community through "thank you" gift cards and donations.





Karla Stanca , owner of Tex-Mex Cleaning Services: The company empowers employees – many of whom are single mothers or individuals who need a day job while building another career – with higher salaries and flexible schedules. Karla has also partnered with Cleaning For a Reason to provide free cleanings to cancer patients undergoing treatment.





Carl Wells , owner of Wells Solar & Electrical Services: The company empowers employees to grow and excel by providing ongoing training and professional development to keep up-to-date on industry trends, new products and services, relevant digital platforms, and relationship-building strategies. Carl also actively participates in community initiatives and has donated over $70,000 to local non-profit organizations throughout Texas over the past few years.





The company empowers employees to grow and excel by providing ongoing training and professional development to keep up-to-date on industry trends, new products and services, relevant digital platforms, and relationship-building strategies. Carl also actively participates in community initiatives and has donated over to local non-profit organizations throughout over the past few years. Beto Jimenez , owner of Eco Valet Trash: This door-side trash collection and bulk trash removal company takes pride in their unwavering commitment to persistence, integrity, and community engagement. The company prioritizes giving back to the community through charitable partnerships, volunteering efforts, and sponsoring events, including those organized through the Austin Apartment Association.

"The Jobber Grant is going to change everything," said recipient Jaylin Lane of Straight Edge Landscaping. "We plan on spending the funds on business conferences in an effort to grow our network and to further educate ourselves on advancements in our field, improving the quality of products and services we provide our clients. We also plan to increase our marketing spend, which will allow us to increase our bottom line and give back to our clients with thank you gift cards and contribute to charitable causes within our community."

Jobber Grants is one of the many initiatives launched by Jobber dedicated to supporting and elevating home service professionals, including the company's award-winning business operations software , events such as Jobber Summit , and free resources to help launch, grow, and scale a business via Jobber Academy , Salary Guides , and the Jobber Entrepreneurship Group .

To learn more about this year's Jobber Grants in Austin recipients, visit jobber.com/austingrants .

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/ .

