Jobber Partners with Xero to Streamline Financial Processes and Help Give Home Service Pros Back Valuable Time Spent on Accounting

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , a leading provider of home service software, today announced a new partnership and integration with global small business platform, Xero . The integration connects with Xero's cloud accounting software to enable home service businesses in cleaning, contracting, landscaping, tree care, painting, HVAC, roofing, and more, to easily sync their customers, products and services, invoices, and payments from Jobber to Xero.

Jobber is one of the first North American-based operations management platforms in the Xero App Store . The integration means Jobber and Xero's shared customers benefit from seeing up-to-date and accurate financial data across both systems, so they can make more informed business decisions.

"Our newest product integration with Xero can save entrepreneurs hours of tedious administrative work," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder at Jobber. "Home service pros want to be on the tools getting jobs done and earning revenue, not crunching numbers and performing manual tasks that should be automated for them. This integration with Xero will help our customers be better small business people."

The June quarter MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Survey says that even though inflation remains a challenge, small businesses are becoming increasingly positive about the economy. Adopting digital tools like Jobber and Xero to streamline operations and workflows can support lifting the productivity of individual businesses and help small businesses become more resilient.

This integration allows invoices from Jobber to sync to Xero automatically, meaning customers no longer need to manually create invoices between systems. This can save small business owners time and reduces the chance of human error. By partnering with Xero, Jobber customers can continue doing their day-to-day invoicing and payments work in Jobber, and when it's time to do accounting or tax return work, they have the confidence knowing that their financials are synced and ready for them in Xero.

The integration enables the following items to automatically sync from Jobber to Xero to improve efficiencies:

Invoice information, including payments

Client records

Products & services

Tax rates and tax amounts

"I'm not exaggerating when I say this integration is a game changer for our business," said Craig Westwood owner of The Elite Flooring Company. "Everything in Jobber syncs with Xero instantly, from clients to quotes to invoices, saving me 5-6 hours weekly on admin work. I'm very grateful for this partnership!"

Vikram Grover, EGM Partnerships at Xero, said: "Small business owners are busy and already have so much on their plate before juggling invoices, finances and taxes. Partnering with Jobber means that we can support small businesses that operate out in the field, like home service professionals, by helping keep their finances accurate and up-to-date, so they can focus on providing top-quality customer service to their clients."

The integration can be connected via the Xero App Store or the Jobber app marketplace and is available to Jobber customers on Connect and Grow membership plans in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

