Jobcase Acquires Upward.net To Further Expand Reach to Connect Workers and Bolster Hiring

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobcase , the social platform dedicated to empowering and advocating for workers, announced the expansion of its network and its job matching capabilities through the acquisition of leading job matching platform Upward.net . This is Jobcase's first major acquisition as it expands the reach of the Jobcase Network in order to serve its members and accelerate the pace, scale and efficiency with which employers can hire them.

Jobcase, already serving more than 110 million registered members and nearly 20 million monthly active unique users, will increase its digital footprint by over 30% with the addition of Upward (placing the combined network as the 3rd largest online career destination). Jobcase serves members by providing a set of hiring and career navigation tools, community and connections, and a network of sites owned, operated or powered by Jobcase technology to help leverage success and remove friction in the talent marketplace.

"We've been big fans of the Upward team for years and are thrilled to grow our combined network and technology," said Fred Goff, co-founder and CEO of Jobcase. "Our vision of empowering workers combined with Upward's mission of eliminating friction on both sides of the hiring equation is a perfect fit!"

According to Goff, the current labor market and economic recovery are uncharted waters. "The current K-shaped recovery is increasing inequities in our system of capitalism; meanwhile employers looking to ramp back up are struggling to find the talent they need as they face a surprising imbalance in labor supply and demand," said Goff. "Today, we've taken a large step forward in scale and reach to ensure Jobcase stands ready to help get America and its workers back on track and back to work."

Upward.net will be a fully owned subsidiary of Jobcase and will retain 100% of its current employees. Steve Lombardi, CEO of Upward.net will stay on as General Manager of Upward. Co-founders Brian Hom, COO, and Zubin Nagarvala, Chief Business Development Officer, will continue in their current roles, as will other Upward management and staff.

"Since our inception, Upward's mission has been to connect job seekers with relevant employment opportunities while helping employers spend their recruitment advertising budgets more efficiently," said Upward CEO, Steve Lombardi. "By becoming part of Jobcase, our optimization technology will benefit from the combined scale, enabling us to serve job seekers and employers more effectively."

About Upward.net:

A leading job matching company headquartered in Newark, California, for more than a decade, Upward.net has been helping job seekers find better employment opportunities while enabling employers to optimize their online recruitment advertising budgets.

About Jobcase:

Founded in 2015, Jobcase is dedicated to empowering and advocating for the world's workers. As a social media platform, Jobcase develops technology to help more than 110 million registered members lead better, more meaningful work lives – providing access to jobs, tools, resources, and a supportive community. Jobcase technology also powers a network of job sites and many nonprofit-driven activities via its Jobcase network. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Boston, Jobcase is a Workday Ventures Partner and an industry-affiliate of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL). Jobcase also collaborates with employers, nonprofits and government agencies to both improve and diversify access to opportunity and participation in the workforce.

