Jobcase Announces New Chief Technology Officer, Arthur Thompson, to Scale and Grow Platform

"We are thrilled to bring Arthur's technical and strategic leadership, expertise and passion to our mission of empowering workers in this new decade," said Fred Goff, founder and CEO of Jobcase. "Arthur has proven himself one of the true rock stars in the consumer internet space with a track record of building and guiding teams of strong technologists and engineers. He will be responsible for amplifying Jobcase's commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technologies to scale and grow the Jobcase platform in the US and globally."

In his decade at Wayfair, Arthur played numerous technological and organizational leadership roles. There, he oversaw both consumer-facing software development and operations technology development leading multiple teams of 500+ engineers and product managers. Most recently his major focus was on advancing Wayfair's complex and growing supply chain capabilities.

"Jobcase is a 100-million-member strong community of people helping people discover a meaningful work-life through the power of technology," said Arthur Thompson. "I'm excited to bring my experience and skills to help drive forward Jobcase's mission as we look to scale the platform and develop new ways to reach and empower workers everywhere."

Arthur succeeds Tony Deigh, Jobcase's founding Chief Technology Officer, who retired from the company in December but will remain an active advisor to Jobcase. "Jobcase would not be the business it is today without Tony's leadership. We are so appreciative that he will continue to be our partner on this journey in his capacity as advisor," said Fred Goff.

Arthur joins three other recent executive hires at Jobcase: Beth Clymer, Chief Financial Officer, joining from Bain Capital; Jeff Chow, SVP Product, joining from Trip Advisor; and General Counsel Ben Berman, joining from Kayak / Booking.com. These additions to the leadership, along with the 200+ strong Jobcase team, are focused on accelerating the company's progress building a social platform to empower the world's workers.

About Jobcase

Jobcase is the social platform for everyday work experiences – with access to community, tools, and jobs to empower people and help them lead better, more meaningful work-lives. Jobcase technology also powers more than 100 job sites and many non-profit driven activities via its Jobcase network. Jobcase has emerged as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Boston and is an industry-affiliated partner of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, CSAIL. From the heart of Kendall Square, we're building the future of work. Now. For more information, visit www.jobcase.com or contact Weber Shandwick for Jobcase.

SOURCE Jobcase