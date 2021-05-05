Jobcase Hires New Head of Member Product to Drive Platform Evolution and Empower Workers

Along with Brun, the company recently introduced Alyssa Neckorcuk as its new head of member engineering most recently from CarGurus and VistaPrint, and Brandon Olson as its new mobile product lead joining most recently from CarGurus and Fidelity.

"Jobcase has profound aspirations – to empower people to achieve work-life success as they define it, and to advocate for workers so we can help bring balance back to capitalism. Gerry's leadership will help us realize this vision as we continue to invest for our members," said Fred Goff, co-founder and CEO of Jobcase. "We are also very proud to have Brandon and Alyssa join our existing awesome product and engineering team. Together, the Jobcase team is poised to drive great evolution in the tools and community platform which empower our Jobcasers (members)."

Jobcase serves members by providing a set of hiring and career navigation tools, community and connections, and a network of sites owned, operated or powered by Jobcase technology to help leverage success and remove friction in the talent marketplace.

"At Jobcase, I have an opportunity to work with a talented product team to create tools and experiences that will help millions of workers live happier and more fulfilled lives," said Brun. "Our company mission perfectly aligns with my passion for solving everyday people problems through technology, and I look forward to having an impact on people's lives and the brand's bottom line."

Founded in 2015, Jobcase is dedicated to empowering and advocating for the world's workers. As a social media platform, Jobcase develops technology to help more than 110 million registered members lead better work lives – providing access to jobs, tools, resources, and a supportive community. Jobcase technology also powers a network of job sites and many nonprofit-driven activities via its Jobcase network. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Boston, Jobcase is a Workday Ventures Partner and an industry-affiliate of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL). Jobcase also collaborates with employers, nonprofits and government agencies to both improve and diversify access to opportunity and participation in the workforce.

