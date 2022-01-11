Jobcase Strengthens Advisory Board and Board of Directors to Accelerate its Mission to Empower the World's Workers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobcase , a social platform dedicated to empowering and advocating for workers, announced today that former White House Senior Advisor and proven changemaker Valerie Jarrett joined the company as an advisor, and former Workday executive and worker advocate Leighanne Levensaler joined its Board of Directors. Jarrett and Levensaler will work with Jobcase to help connect them to worker advocates and forge partnerships that support the company's mission and build the workforce of the future.

"We have always been humbled by the caliber of people attracted to our mission of empowering workers; and we are especially proud today," said Fred Goff, co-founder and CEO of Jobcase. "We could not be more excited about having Valerie and Leighanne join Jobcase in their respective capacities. Not only are these extraordinary women incredibly accomplished in their respective fields, but they also both bring a strong and authentic passion around empowering people and workers in all they do. In order for Jobcase to fully achieve our mission for our members, we need to forge bonds with more allies, and we need good counsel and governance. Today, we have taken a giant leap forward on both fronts."

Currently serving as the CEO of the Barack Obama Foundation and a senior distinguished fellow at The University of Chicago Law School, Jarrett is active on corporate boards, including Walgreens, Lyft, Ralph Lauren, Sweetgreen, and Ariel Investments, as well as non-profit organizations including The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, The Innocence Project, Sesame Street Workshop, and the Economic Club of Chicago. She served as a senior advisor to President Barack Obama for the entirety of the administration, overseeing the White House Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. Jarrett will bring her vast experience advocating for a more equitable America to help Jobcase empower workers and position them for success.

"Empowering workers creates a ripple effect that has an incredible impact on individuals, families, communities, and our economy as a whole," said Jarrett. "Jobcase has built a company that believes in stakeholder capitalism, walks the walk, and demonstrates the value of advocating for the worker. I look forward to partnering with the team as they continue to deliver on their vision and be the much needed go-to worker community."

Leighanne has spent her career helping people succeed at work by creating inclusive solutions to recognize their full potential and grow. Most recently, Levensaler was executive vice president of corporate strategy at Workday where she led product management for Workday applications, including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management. She was also managing director and co-head for Workday Ventures where she oversaw Workday investments in emerging enterprise technologies. Prior to Workday, Levensaler was principal analyst and director of talent management research at Bersin & Associates. Levensaler serves on the board of directors for Guild Education, a B corporation that offers a leading upskilling platform, and Legion Technologies, an AI-powered workforce management software company. She is also a senior advisor for [email protected] and contributes as an advisory board member for Landit and League.

"Today's workforce system is broken. Jobcase's mission to transform old-thinking with the power of technology and, more importantly, community, is what sparked my interest," said Levensaler. "I first met Fred in 2016 and was immediately drawn to the passion that he and his team have to help others thrive in their work-lives. Jobcase has made huge strides in the last few years attracting more than 130 million registered members to its community and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of their mission."

About Jobcase:

Founded in 2015, Jobcase is dedicated to empowering and advocating for the world's workers. As a social platform, Jobcase helps more than 130 million registered members lead better work lives – providing access to jobs, tools, resources, and a supportive community. Jobcase technology also powers a network of job sites and many nonprofit-driven activities via its Jobcase network. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Boston, Jobcase is a Workday Ventures Partner and an industry-affiliate of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL). Jobcase also collaborates with employers, nonprofits and government agencies to both improve and diversify access to opportunity and participation in the workforce.

