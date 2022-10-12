Nearly 40% of hourly and skilled-based workers say their take-home pay is not enough to meet basic needs

Only 37% of workers surveyed feel confident about their future financial security

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study reveals the top industries in which workers say they lack income for basic needs include healthcare (55%), office administration (53%), customer service (53%), education (51%), and retail (48%). Only 39% of men and 30% of women report that their employer offers opportunities to get a pay raise.

The [email protected]: 2022 Report on the American Workforce , which surveyed 4,000 American hourly and skilled-based employees,* provides an in-depth look at the state of the American worker, gaps between what workers want and what employers are delivering, and qualities of a good employer. Jobcase is the second-largest U.S. career services site[1] and an online community dedicated to empowering and advocating for workers.

While inflation is a top concern for employees, 40% of hourly and skilled-based workers reported that their current wages are not keeping pace with inflation rates with only 26% reporting that they received a raise due to inflation. Additionally, inflation has caused many employees – about 2 in 3 – to consider taking drastic action, such as switching jobs (23%), switching industries (18%) or going back to school (16%).

"America's workers understand that everyday they roll up their sleeves to help grow our economy, while their own lot is falling further behind." said Fred Goff, co-founder & CEO of Jobcase. "As we fight inflation and navigate recession fears, this is a moment to lean into empowering workers more, not less, wherever we can. Worker concerns are common sense, and their requests are reasonable. Addressing them will benefit employers in the long-run every bit as much as it will benefit employees."

The State of the American Worker:

Following a record number of workplace departures in what came to be known as the "Great Resignation," America's workers are facing a dilemma. Stagnant opportunities and a lack of basic benefits are damaging workers' perception of and connection to their jobs. Moreover:

Less than a third of employees say they have received opportunities for advancement or promotion (32%) or career growth via training or education.

38% of employees lack basic medical insurance, and even more lack dental (49%), vision (56%), and life insurance (67%) and only 40% are confident in their ability to pay healthcare costs.

60% of employees report not having paid sick time.

So, what can employers do?

Surveyed employees were asked to define what it takes to be deemed a "good employer" and among the responses were competitive pay (57%), good leadership (55%), healthcare benefits (48%), paid time off (47%), opportunities for advancement (43%), and a flexible schedule (42%).

While many employers fear that increasing pay and benefits could impact profits, the good news is that businesses and workers both benefit when workers can get ahead. In fact, 68% of employees say they are likely to recommend a company to others if they know the company treats its employees well and 61% say they are likely to shop somewhere that is known for treating its employees well. With research showing consumers want to reward good corporate actors with their discretionary spending, business leaders and policymakers must use the tools at their disposal to strengthen policies and protections to help families prosper.

"It's time that employers do more than sign pledges and speak to stakeholder capitalism, it is time to walk the walk," Goff said. "We should all stand ready to better support worker-friendly employers - from government policy to where we direct our spending. Together we can bring about constructive and collaborative change to address workforce concerns, and reshape the future for America's workers and thus help reaccelerate America's economy."

*Methodology

Jobcase partnered with KRC Research to conduct an online survey among a national sample of U.S. adult workers ages 18 to 70 earning up to $75,000 annually. A total of 4,000 respondents participated. The survey was active from July 1 – July 19, 2022. The survey examined perspectives of American worker needs, concerns and trends in the evolving labor market.

About Jobcase

Founded in 2015, Jobcase is dedicated to empowering and advocating for the world's workers. As a social platform, Jobcase helps more than 130 million registered members lead better work lives – providing access to jobs, tools, resources, and a supportive community. Jobcase technology also powers a network of job sites and many nonprofit-driven activities. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Boston, Jobcase is a Workday Ventures Partner and an industry-affiliate of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL). Jobcase also collaborates with employers, nonprofits and government agencies to both improve and diversify access to opportunity and participation in the workforce.

[1] Comscore Media Metrix®, Career Services and Development, Total Audience, July 2022, U.S.

SOURCE Jobcase