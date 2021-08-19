Job.com Acquires Established Staffing Firms Fortus Healthcare Resources and Endevis, Adding $50 Million of Annual Revenue

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Job.com, the data-driven, AI-powered recruitment platform, announced today the acquisition of two established staffing firms: Fortus Healthcare Resources, which specializes in the direct and travel placement of healthcare professionals with an emphasis on nursing, and Endevis, which offers permanent recruitment services, contract staffing, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) to clients in the automotive, commercial, and manufacturing sectors, among others. Together, the two businesses add more than $50 million of annual revenue to Job.com. The acquisitions are part of Job.com's strategic plan to develop its revenue and reach by acquiring businesses that are already successful and profitable but have the potential to grow quickly and more intelligently through the application of Job.com's proprietary technology.

"Fortus and Endevis are both strong businesses, and we are thrilled that they have joined our portfolio," said Job.com Co-Founder and CEO Paul Sloyan. "They both complement HireVergence, the cybersecurity specialist staffing firm we acquired in 2020, and give us penetration into the healthcare, automotive, and other sectors. In the first 12 months of owning HireVergence, we have worked closely with its management team to grow the business significantly and have increased the number of contractors billing by nearly 100%, and our goal is to do the same with these two new acquisitions."

"We remain very acquisitive and will continue to add more great staffing and HR tech firms to our portfolio in the coming months," added Sloyan.

Through its continual focus on developing new technologies, Job.com has been disrupting the hiring industry by streamlining how talented workers find their next position as well as how companies attract, hire, and retain talent. Through the application of the latest hiring technology, Job.com helps recruiters, candidates and employers have a more seamless job search experience - where quality candidates more quickly find the right position, employers are enabled to make better and more efficient hiring decisions, and recruiters have the necessary technology to keep the process people-focused.

Founded in 1993 and based in Utica, NY, Fortus serves hospitals and other care facilities throughout the United States, providing nurses and other medical professionals on a contract and permanent basis. It currently employs over 200 nurses on contract and a team of over 40 recruiters. As a company that values and has remained focused on providing the best care possible, Fortus' partnership with Job.com is the perfect way to find and match more qualified nurses more efficiently while improving the experience for all involved and bringing top-quality care to its clients' patients.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to grow Fortus to where it is today, a market leader in the provision of traveling nurses, with a specialty in the ever-growing dialysis sector," said Fortus Founder and CEO Mike Maurizio. "We have done very well, but have always been conscious that there was an even bigger opportunity if we could find a way of accessing more talent to fill the vast number of job roles our clients have open at any time. We believe we have found the perfect partner in Job.com. They have the technology we need to access more suitably qualified candidates quickly and to improve communication between our clients, employees, and nurses. Fortus has grown significantly over the past three years, and I fully expect this growth to accelerate exponentially now that we are part of Job.com."

"I have always believed that the best way to predict the future was to invent it," said Fortus President and Chief Revenue Officer Jeremy Enck. "The alliance of Job.com and Fortus is going to make an incredible impact on the staffing industry and change a lot of people's futures."

Founded in 2000, with offices in Toledo, Maumee, Cleveland, Nashville, and New Jersey, Endevis operates three divisions providing clients a full range of hiring solutions, including contract staffing, direct placement, and recruitment process outsourcing, with clients spanning a range of major industries. Endevis boasts a leadership team with over 100 years combined experience in recruitment and is driven by a passion for helping its clients and candidates succeed. It currently employs more than 100 contractors and 60 staff, and has placed candidates all across the globe. Endevis' partnership with Job.com will allow it to utilize technology to better meet more of its clients' needs while also ramping up efficiency.

"The only thing that has ever held us back is the time and the manpower to fill more of the opportunities our great client base offers us," said Endevis Co-Founder and Chief Administrative Officer Mick Fecko. "We recognized that the best way to continue to grow our business was by applying state-of-the-art recruitment technology to add pace and enhance the recruitment process. Joining Job.com delivers to us both the tech we need now and an exciting plan for further proprietary technology, plus greater scale and market penetration. Speaking on behalf of my Endevis co-founders, Ron Walters and Mark Melfi, we are delighted to now be part of Job.com, we see a great future for our business and the wider group."

By joining forces, Job.com, Fortus, and Endevis will be able to exponentialize the rapid growth experienced by Job.com's previous acquisitions, reaching more clients and candidates, and further revolutionizing the recruitment industry through Job.com's proprietary technology, intelligent AI, and data-driven solutions. With its focus on developing cutting-edge technology to design the future of recruitment, Job.com will give Fortus and Endevis the tools they need to realize their full potential, all while continuing to deliver on its mission to create a better, smarter, and more human hiring experience for all.

"Our goal is to improve every aspect of recruitment," said Job.com Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Arran Stewart. "We want employers to have access to the perfect candidate for their roles, for recruiters to be empowered by technology to work more efficiently and, most importantly of all, for jobseekers to be placed in their ideal jobs."

