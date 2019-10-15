Job.com and eQuest Partner to Bring Together Powerful Recruitment Marketing and Candidate-Employer Matching Tools

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world's largest job delivery platform, eQuest , and AI powered recruitment platform Job.com announced a collaboration to promote and fill positions for a wide variety of mutual clients worldwide starting today.

The partnership makes eQuest's powerful job distribution platform available to Job.com clients seeking to find candidates in the global workforce. Job.com users can access eQuest's vast network to promote their open positions and recruit the best talent both domestically and internationally. eQuest, which hosts over 250 million postings a year, will offer Job.com exclusive opportunities to fill positions for its host of legacy enterprise clientele.

"eQuest is excited to partner with Job.com and looks forward to working together" said Nick Bradford, Director of Job Board Networks for eQuest.

Job.com's unique rewards-based economy makes it especially attractive to top-tier candidates. The company uses powerful AI-based technology to intelligently match candidates with the employers and positions that best suit their goals and aptitudes. Once candidates are matched and successfully hired through the platform, they receive a reward equivalent to 5% of their annual salary.

"We are honored to bring our unique technology to eQuest's ecosystem," said Job.com CVO Arran Stewart. "Our scalable solutions make us a perfect fit for every corporation, from the largest to the smallest."

With this new collaboration, Job.com will join eQuest's roster of partners which include some of the biggest names in recruitment. "eQuest is one of the most well known players in recruitment, and we're excited to pursue this new partnership to increase the capability of both of our platforms," said Illan Bitton, Job.com's VP of Partnerships.

The partnership is set to go and Job.com is now accessible to eQuest clients in their dashboard, beginning with a project spearheaded by Job.com to fill several high-level technical positions across the US for a national chain.

SOURCE Job.com

Related Links

job.com

