Job.com and JazzHR Partner to Accelerate Time to Hire with Candidate-Matching Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Job.com, the leading rewards-based, job-matching platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with JazzHR, the leading recruiting solution for small businesses . The collaboration combines JazzHR's robust hiring solution with Job.com's sophisticated AI-powered technology, giving JazzHR users access to Job.com's platform.

Job.com's innovative technology presents employers with the most relevant candidate applications, while keeping active job seekers alert to new top opportunities. In an increasingly tight labor market, JazzHR customers may leverage these tools to competitively fill unique or challenging positions. Together, Job.com and JazzHR streamline the entire sourcing process, allowing small businesses to reach more qualified candidates, faster.

"Highly technical positions are the most difficult to hire for; considering the high degree of specificity, tight deadlines and the limited pool of qualified talent, it's critical for employers to easily verify candidate credentials, pinpoint the best matches and communicate with applicants easily and efficiently," said Arran Stewart, CVO of Job.com. "Job.com's platform brings transparency, speed and immutable recordkeeping to every stage of the hiring process."

JazzHR focuses on providing flexible recruitment solutions for small businesses, offering a powerful, affordable solution backed by world class customer support. Job.com will be promoting JazzHR exclusively to its startup and SMB clients who need recruiting assistance.

"We have big expectations for this new venture with JazzHR, and have both worked really hard to make this strategic partnership one that can most effectively address the SMB Market," says Job.com's Head of Partnerships Illan Bitton. "This is a perfect match and solution for any growing company that needs to recruit and manage talent in an ultra-competitive market."

"We're thrilled to be able to offer our customers a tool that allows them to strategically source the talent they need when typical avenues can't," says Allie Kelly, JazzHR VP of Marketing. "By giving them access to niche job boards like Job.com, we allow small businesses to find and place the candidates they need. JazzHR's goal is to continue to give SMBs the best possible recruiting and hiring experience we can provide, and our partnership with Job.com only strengthens this."

About Job.com

Job.com is evolving the traditional recruitment model using AI-matching technology, smart contracts on the blockchain, enhanced feedback and financial incentives. The team behind the company has continuously focused its efforts on utilizing technology to disrupt and revolutionize the recruitment industry. Job.com is harnessing technology with the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain, to create the world's first fully automated recruitment platform.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers recruit, and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.JazzHR.com or follow us at twitter.com/JazzDotCo .

