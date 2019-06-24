Job.com Announces Partnership with NeoCurrency to Reward Jobseekers

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AI-powered recruitment platform Job.com announced a new partnership with digital rewards provider NeoCurrency and Visa, the world's leader in digital payments.

In this first-of-its-kind initiative, new hires, who apply for and receive a new position through Job.com, will be sent a Job.com Visa Prepaid Reward Card*. These cards, generated and delivered by NeoCurrency, will empower each new hire with a 5% reward after 90 days on the job. Employers pay Job.com a fixed 7% of the candidate's salary, and Job.com in turn rewards successful hires. The new partnership with NeoCurrency provides Job.com with a unique way to deliver these rewards.

"This partnership with NeoCurrency is all about reinventing the experience for candidates. We are thrilled to be the first to reward people for the hard work that is job hunting," said Illan Bitton Job.com's VP of Partnerships. "This is a very exciting step towards our goal which is to revolutionise staffing and the way people get hired."

NeoCurrency will develop and manage the user interface for the accounts; handling customer service requests, allowing the new hires to check their balances and make transactions. NeoCurrency will also collaborate with Job.com on the design and distribution of these first-of-their-kind rewards. "We are thrilled to partner with Job.com to modernize recruiting rewards," said Geoff Miller, president of NeoCurrency. "We are obsessed with new disruptive ideas – it's in our name – and Job.com is a prime example of a disruptive idea. A new model where job seekers get rewarded by their placement platform is a perfect fit for us."

With 25 years of experience in the recruitment industry and tens of millions of registered users, Job.com's platform uses advanced AI and blockchain-powered technology to match jobseekers with hiring companies, bringing a level of transparency that's often missing from the recruitment process.

"Delivering mass reward bonuses to our candidates is revolutionary for staffing and we are delighted to be working with NeoCurrency and Visa to facilitate such an important feature into the hiring process." said Job.com director and Chief Visionary Officer Arran Stewart. "We value every jobseeker we place and our goal at Job.com is that every person that starts a new job in the USA is rewarded with a signing bonus."

NeoCurrency's expertise in personalized reward programs that boost brand identity and customer loyalty has made the company a highly-sought leader in digital rewards. It has worked with over 250 brands including Visa, Airbnb, Amazon, Spotify and Uber.

*Cards are issued by MetaBank®, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. This card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

About Job.com

Job.com is evolving the traditional recruitment model using AI matching technology, smart contracts on the blockchain, enhanced feedback and financial incentives. The team behind the company has continuously focused its efforts on utilizing technology to disrupt and revolutionize the recruitment industry. Job.com is harnessing technology with the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain, to create the world's first fully automated recruitment platform.

About NeoCurrency

NeoCurrency is a modern, all-digital rewards company that specializes in using data to identify the best rewards and prizes that drive participation and purchase. We supply digital rewards for loyalty programs, market research, employee incentives and sweepstakes promotions. Two decades of creating ground-up promotions and loyalty programs for Fortune 500 brands has taught us a thing or two about different business models. Now we apply that experience to help brands find the right partners to acquire new consumers, grow transactions and build their customer base. Simply put, we are a rewards and promotions company built for the digital age. neocurrency.com

Contact:

Xenique McLeod

929-399-6752

xenique@erichopr.com

SOURCE Job.com

Related Links

http://neocurrency.com

