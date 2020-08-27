Job.com Completes First Acquisition with Tampa IT Firm HireVergence

"We're delighted with the acquisition of HireVergence, their fantastic team, and to work with their loyal customer base. This is a major step towards Job.com's vision of a digitized staffing industry, delivering a hiring experience to the jobseeker that moves away from transactions and focuses on career journeys," says Arran Stewart, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer.

Job.com is reinventing the way companies attract, hire and retain talent and the way talented people make life-changing career moves. By bringing together leading technology with recruiters, candidates and employers, Job.com is unifying staffing and streamlining the recruitment ecosystem allowing candidates a better way to discover their next career move, enabling employers to make smarter hiring decisions faster, and providing recruiters the technology they need to keep people at the center of recruiting.

Founded by Mark Tuszynski, Dave Gilden, and Julio Sanchez, based in Tampa FL, HireVergence has provided thousands of cybersecurity and IT professionals with contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hire positions at companies small and large over the last nine years. As a company that's been consistently focused on elevating the user experience of all its stakeholders - including candidates, employers and recruiters - a partnership with Job.com is the perfect starting point for the next stage of strategic growth for both entities.

"We are excited to be joining forces with Job.com. Our shared vision of leveraging technology to reshape the recruitment industry will provide immense value for our customers and exciting opportunities for our team. The three of us are looking forward to continuing on the journey we started nine years ago with Job.com," says HireVergence founders Mark, Dave and Julio.

Over the last three years, Job.com has created the most unique hiring ecosystem on the market, combining next-gen tech and candidate focused design to improve the hiring process and offer support to employers through the entire hiring lifecycle. This mutually beneficial relationship has created a premiere digital network that better unites candidates, recruiters and employers in the common goal: a successful hire.

By joining forces Job.com and HireVergence will be better equipped to discover, identify and successfully place a larger pool of talent while gaining superior insights into candidate behavior, history and fit to improve the efficacy and efficiency of work for recruiting and employment partners. This convergence is critical to help drive businesses forward in this constantly transforming work landscape.

About Job.com

Job.com is a digital recruitment company with a unique perspective: delivering technology and capabilities that shake up the market by bringing together a data-driven approach based in AI and machine learning with high level human capital delivered solutions, designed to efficiently attract and retain the right talent and provide consumer level user experiences throughout the hiring process. This combination provides true value and control to jobseekers, companies, and recruiting teams resulting in more effective talent acquisition, better fit career moves, and a more human hiring experience. Job.com's solutions are growing and evolving rapidly to serve multiple segments of the market and will come to represent the place where individual jobseekers manage their career path and employers find their next hire.

About HireVergence

HireVergence is a highly specialized staffing firm providing experienced cybersecurity and IT resources to clients of all sizes nationwide. Their success in sourcing security talent comes from their extensive industry background, tenured technical recruiters, and a vast network of experts and vetted referrals. The founders of HireVergence bring more than 50 years combined experience in information technology. HireVergence has continuously invested in their Cybersecurity Center of Excellence program to keep up with the dynamic nature of identifying qualified cybersecurity candidates across the country.

