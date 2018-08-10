Job.com Thaws the ICO Winter by Pegging ETH at $500

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Job.com unveiled its dynamic new ICO strategy in the face of unfavorable cryptocurrency market conditions. The company's leadership and advisory team announced that token buyers who whitelist before August 24, 2018 and contribute to the token sale from August 27 at 7am GMT through September 1, 2018 at 23:59 GMT will be able to contribute with a pegged price of Ethereum (ETH) equivalent to $500, meaning, regardless of the valuation today, tokens will be matched against the price of ETH as if it were $500. Even if the market continues to decline during this period, the established peg price will not change during this round.

The new strategy comes during a period in which the market has experienced a continuous drop, with prices of ETH and all other cryptocurrencies declining more than 70% since Q2 2018. Paul Sloyan, Job.com Co-Founder and Chairman said, "Our decision to rollout this new strategy is a statement of our commitment to blockchain and cryptocurrency, which we view as the foundation for an ecosystem of disruptive and transformative solutions, like Job.com. We have confidence that there will be an overall rise in the market that fulfills our expectations and projections."

The first pegged round will be to a maximum of $9 million, which could have an impact on the total hard cap depending on the market value at point of utilization. Based on current market value, the price equivalent of $9 million would yield $5.2 million, creating a maximum reduction of the hard cap $3.8 million.

The current Job Token is priced at $.065, and the number of tokens for sale is set at 384,615,385. Following the completion of the first round, there will be three further rounds with bonuses. Details on pricing and duration to be announced.

All information regarding the sale and registration is available on Job.com.

About Job.com:



Job.com is a first of its kind blockchain-based recruitment platform that's goal is to revolutionize and streamline the recruiting and hiring processes by putting the power back in the hands of hiring companies and job seekers. Users can easily and instantaneously share information securely, eliminating the need for recruitment agencies and other middlemen and saving both hirers and candidates money. By combining a refined applicant search program that finds the best candidates for positions with secure, transparent, and efficient blockchain technology, Job.com wants to change the way people think about hiring. Using Job.com, companies can save on the fees they would have paid recruitment agencies, and new employees receive 83% of Job.com's fee as a signing bonus, equal to 5% of the agreed-upon annual salary.

SOURCE Job.com

Related Links

job.com

