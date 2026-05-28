JobGet Acquires RippleMatch, Expanding Its AI-Powered Hiring Platform Across Hourly and Early-Career Talent

Sixth acquisition adds millions of early-career candidates, deepens JobGet's employer network, and reinforces the company's strategy to consolidate the fragmented hiring technology market

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JobGet, a leading AI-powered hiring platform for the hourly workforce, today announced the acquisition of RippleMatch, a leading early-career recruiting platform serving students and emerging talent across the country. RippleMatch marks JobGet's sixth acquisition and represents another step in the company's strategy to consolidate the fragmented hiring technology market around a unified AI-powered platform.

The acquisition combines JobGet's 100 million+ candidate network with RippleMatch's early-career marketplace, matching technology, employer relationships, and campus recruiting capabilities. Together, the combined platform expands JobGet's reach across hourly, frontline, and early-career hiring while helping employers identify qualified talent more efficiently.

Today, employers are overwhelmed by application volume but still struggle to identify qualified talent efficiently. At the same time, candidates are applying to more roles with fewer responses as AI reshapes traditional entry-level career paths. Together, JobGet and RippleMatch are positioned to help employers hire more effectively across hourly, frontline, and early-career roles while giving candidates access to a broader set of opportunities.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome RippleMatch into JobGet," said Tony Liu, CEO of JobGet. "RippleMatch has built a strong early-career hiring platform with a highly engaged candidate network, meaningful employer relationships, and technology that improves how companies discover and connect with talent. As JobGet continues to grow, we are focused on bringing together the best assets in hiring and connecting them to a broader platform that serves candidates and employers more effectively. RippleMatch is a great example of that strategy, and we believe the combination will create meaningful value for customers, candidates, and partners."

RippleMatch's platform is purpose-built for early-career hiring, including AI-driven candidate matching, automated resume screening, interview scheduling, and virtual event management. These capabilities complement JobGet's AI hiring platform, which helps employers capture candidate supply, automate screening and scheduling, and give hiring managers clearer visibility into the hiring process.

With this acquisition, JobGet continues to expand as a comprehensive hiring platform for employers that depend on high-volume, quality hiring across hourly, frontline, and early-career roles.

Tap into millions of new entry-level and student candidates – RippleMatch's candidate network adds a new, high-intent talent pool directly into the JobGet platform, giving employers a single destination to reach both hourly workers and the next generation of everyday workers.

– RippleMatch's candidate network adds a new, high-intent talent pool directly into the JobGet platform, giving employers a single destination to reach both hourly workers and the next generation of everyday workers. Reduce cost-per-hire with smarter spend through SpendSmart – JobGet's SpendSmart product analyzes ATS performance data across open roles and reallocates spend to help employers drive faster, more cost-efficient hires.

– JobGet's SpendSmart product analyzes ATS performance data across open roles and reallocates spend to help employers drive faster, more cost-efficient hires. Get clear hiring visibility & easy execution with HireReady – JobGet's HireReady product centralizes hiring data in one easy-to-use app, with reporting, sourcing channel benchmarks, hiring manager visibility, smart screening, instant interview booking, and automated candidate reminders.

"Joining forces with JobGet accelerates RippleMatch's mission to help early-career candidates find meaningful career opportunities and help employers hire more effectively in an AI-transformed market," said Audrey Patenaude, CEO of RippleMatch. "Together, we can exponentially expand the reach of our platform, give candidates access to a broader range of opportunities, and provide employers with a more powerful recruiting solution that delivers on a larger share of their hiring needs".

JobGet's acquisition playbook is built around a repeatable model: acquire well-positioned hiring platforms, connect them to JobGet's candidate supply engine, improve conversion through AI-powered hiring workflows, and migrate the combined business onto shared infrastructure. Each acquisition adds more candidates, customers, and hiring data to the JobGet platform, strengthening the network for employers and job seekers.

For more information, visit www.JobGet.com

About JobGet JobGet is the leading hourly hiring platform helping employers and workers connect faster across the U.S. With a reach of over 100 million job seekers, JobGet combines large-scale candidate supply, AI-powered screening, interview scheduling, and hiring manager workflows to help employers hire more efficiently. JobGet partners with leading brands including Whole Foods, Avis, Hobby Lobby, Sprouts, Taco Bell, Uber, Aldi, UPS, and more to fill everyday roles across food service, retail, customer service, hospitality, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, warehouse, transportation, and other high-volume hiring categories.

About RippleMatch RippleMatch is an AI-powered hiring platform transforming how the next generation of talent connects with employers. Through intelligent matching, automated screening, verified skills, and recruiting workflow tools, RippleMatch helps millions of students and early-career job seekers discover meaningful opportunities while helping employers cut through applicant noise and build curated pipelines of high-intent, job-ready talent. With integrations across most major ATS platforms, RippleMatch powers recruiting for leading employers through solutions spanning candidate matching, applicant review, CRM, event management, and campus recruiting operations.

SOURCE JobGet