Jobility Announces The Launch of Its Platform to Streamline The Way Businesses and Workers Participate in The Gig Economy

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobility today announces the launch of its new platform to streamline the way businesses hire short term gig workers. Jobility uses its proprietary Matching Engine to instantly match businesses looking to fill short term gigs with vetted and verified workers interested in flexible working arrangements.

With Jobility, businesses can eliminate the overhead expense of traditional recruiting and online search engines, reduce the need for full time employees, and access a much larger talent pool or on-demand workers. Gigs are free to post with only a small flat fee charged when a business accepts a match and all workers are pre-screened by Jobility with basic background checks which helps reduce risk and cost. Payment is released to the workers at the conclusion of the gig reducing the time it takes to receive money in their bank account.

"We are not a traditional search engine. Our advanced matching engine will match Gigees (workers on the platform) to Hirers based on specified skills, location, hours and rates among many other attributes. The matching engine also identifies trends and can send notifications of availability to prospective Gigees or Hirers and suggest market rates," said Parmi Cheema, Founder and CEO.

In recent years the number of people participating in the gig economy has skyrocketed. For businesses, this comes as a new opportunity to tap into an alternative workforce to meet their needs with approximately 57 million gig workers in the United States adding an additional $715 billion to the economy annually. Jobility is in a perfect position to facilitate this rise of the gig economy and benefit both businesses and workers.

Jobility is available to all industries and is currently targeting Healthcare, Light Industrial, Retail, Food and Beverage, Administrative, and Hospitality in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut with plans to roll out across the United States and abroad.

Jobility is an on-demand staffing platform on a mission to streamline the way employers and workers participate in the gig economy through the use of technology. https://jobility.com/

