Jobility Expands Board of Advisors with Three New Appointments from Nasdaq, Brown Brothers Harriman, and Force Hill Capital Management

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobility announced today that it has appointed Feifei Wu, Tom Wittman, and Suraj Chopra to its board of advisors, effective January 24, 2020.

"We are very excited to welcome Feifei, Tom, and Suraj to our board of advisors," said Parmi Cheema, Jobility's Founder and CEO. "They bring decades of leadership and knowledge in strategy implementation, operations, financing and development of technology that are essential to Jobility's mission of streamlining the gig economy through our matching engine technology."

Feifei Wu is a Managing Director and Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH)'s Chief Information Officer (CIO) and is responsible for the firm's overall technology strategy, global applications development and support for all business lines, and the firm's finance, operations and administration functions. Prior to joining BBH in early 2019, Ms. Wu served as a Managing Director at Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets and was a Managing Director at BNY Mellon. She has also served in senior leadership positions at MetLife Investments and Prudential Financial with extensive experience in Investment Management Technology and currently serves on the boards of The Calais Foundation and The Calais School for special needs children. Ms. Wu holds an M.S. degree in Computer Science and has completed all requirements (minus her Dissertation) towards a Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science from Rutgers University and received her B.E. degree in Computer Engineering from Northeastern University (CN) and M.E. degree in Computer Engineering from Zhejiang University.

Thomas (Tom) A. Wittman formerly served as Head of Global Trading and Market Services and CEO of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, where he was responsible for the management, operations and strategic direction of their diverse set of global businesses spanning cash equities, clearing, commodities, derivatives, fixed income and trade management services in the US and in Europe. He served as CEO and President of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Nasdaq PHLX, Nasdaq BX, and Ensoleillement and was CEO of Nasdaq ISE, ISE GEMX, and ISE MRX. Mr. Wittman also served as an Exchange Director and an Industry Director on the Boards of The Options Clearing Corporation and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, respectively. He holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

Suraj Chopra is Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer at Force Hill Capital Management. Prior to founding Force Hill, Suraj spent 12 years at Citadel Investment Group in the Global Equities division where he was a Global Technology Portfolio Manager. Before Citadel, he spent four years at Owenoke Capital Management as a Sr. Analyst and Vice President of Technology Research. He began his investment career at Goldman Sachs & Co. as a Financial Analyst in Global Investment Research for just over two years. Suraj graduated with High Honors from Brown University in 2000 with an A.B. degree in Economics.

