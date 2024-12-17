Jobiqo Launches Cutting-Edge Jobs Platforms for New Partners in the US, Enhancing the Career Exploration Experience for Both SaaS Clients and TheJobNetwork™ Affiliates

Jobiqo has upgraded existing and new partners of TheJobNetwork™, including the New York Times Jobs Section, Newsday Jobs, MiamiJobs.com and the MediaJobCenter.com by TVNewsCheck in the US this year to Jobiqo's award-winning job board platform including programmatic ad distribution system by Veritone Hire and Jobiqo AIR

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobiqo, a global leader in job board technology and programmatic job advertising, has added major partnerships with new clients this year, including The New York Times Jobs Section, Newsday Jobs, MiamiJobs.com, and MediaJobCenter.com, to provide advanced job board platforms and upgrade both the recruitment advertising and the candidate experience. The enhanced platform, which is the technical foundation of TheJobNetwork™, integrates Jobiqo's innovative programmatic ad distribution system, social media automation and smart matching technology, setting a new standard for job seekers and employers accessing Jobiqo-powered job board sites.

Jobiqo strengthens media brands' abilities to grow recruitment advertising revenue with advanced functionality and improves employer access to qualified candidates across all channels, including social media. Powered by Jobiqo AIR and Total Talent Reach, we maximize job posting visibility through optimized ad distribution to active and passive candidates, while continuously monitoring performance to drive better response rates.

"These new partnerships mark an important milestone for Jobiqo, confirming our global technology leadership in enabling media brands to grow recruitment advertising revenue streams," said Martin Lenz, CEO of Jobiqo. "The adoption of Jobiqo's platform by prominent media companies in the US for their recruitment advertising underscores a mutual commitment to transforming user experience with the best job board technology. This collaboration represents an extraordinary success and validation of Jobiqo's capabilities to enhance recruitment strategies at the highest level."

Jobiqo provides a streamlined experience for both job seekers and employers. As employers navigate today's hiring challenges, our media partners and Jobiqo are setting a benchmark in recruitment technology, bringing TheJobNetwork™ closer to employers and job seekers alike through an intuitive and data-driven platform that leverages programmatic ad distribution and social media to expand reach and engagement.

2024 was a year of growth for Jobiqo with the opening of the US office outside of Boston in April and relaunching TheJobNetwork™ which is now powered by Jobiqo. This year, Jobiqo has been honored by the Digital Job Advertising Excellence Awards (DJAx Awards) for Best Supplier to the Job Board Industry and the ONREC Award for The Innovative Use of Social Media in the Recruitment Process Award.

Jobiqo is a global leader in job board software and programmatic job advertising. With over a decade of experience, Jobiqo empowers media brands and publishers to monetize their audiences and connect talent with opportunity. The platform offers advanced SEO, AI-enabled search and matching, and programmatic ad distribution, creating seamless recruitment experiences. Jobiqo's newest technology Jobiqo AIR (Automated Intelligent Reach) is now adding market-leading social media automation, enabling job boards to effectively reach both active and passive candidates across channels where they are most engaged. These capabilities ensure job postings achieve maximum visibility and attract qualified candidates. Additionally, Jobiqo's platform includes e-commerce capabilities and flexible inventory management, allowing media brands to better monetize their audiences.

Jobiqo further powers the job boards of TheJobNetwork™, a network of 30+ job regional or industry-focused job boards, allowing for maximum reach by smart ad distribution.

