Jobiqo Relaunches TheJobNetwork™ Job Board Partnership Program to Boost Media Brands' Recruitment Advertising Revenue Leveraging Veritone's AI-enabled Technology

BOSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobiqo GmbH, today announced the relaunch of TheJobNetwork™ that campaigns jobs over a vast network of job sites as the largest recruitment ad network in North America. Effective April 1, 2024, TheJobNetwork job board, will be hosted by Jobiqo and supported by Veritone's AI-enabled programmatic technology, to help media brands connect their audience and tap into hidden advertising revenue potential.

Jobiqo revitalized TheJobNetwork with its latest AI-powered platform.

The strategic partnership between Jobiqo and Veritone is aimed at helping media brands, publishers and newspapers grow recruitment ad revenue, increase their competitive advantage, and better engage employers and job seekers under their local brands.

Powered by Jobiqo's best-in-class job board platform and Veritone's AI-enabled programmatic ad distribution system, TheJobNetwork™ is engineered to produce superior job ad performance and deliver high quality candidates to employers and recruiters. The new service automatically campaigns job ads on TheJobNetwork™ to deliver more quality applicants in less time.

TheJobNetwork™ provides proprietary job-matching technology consisting of highly accurate, artificial intelligence algorithms. For employers, job matching saves recruiters' time by automatically matching qualified applicants. For job seekers, the matching technology provides a superior user experience and increased engagement by delivering highly relevant jobs which they are both interested in and qualified for.

"Veritone and Jobiqo share a commitment to helping organizations find and hire more qualified and diverse talent at scale," said Alex Fourlis, general manager of Veritone Hire. "Veritone is thrilled to support TheJobNetwork by providing access to our global job distribution tools and programmatic advertising AI technology to help recruiters optimize their strategies, reduce costs and improve efficiency."

The combination of Jobiqo's job board platform with enhanced candidate experience and Veritone's AI-enabled technology ensures maximum job performance. Jobs posted on the platform produce up to 4 times more qualified responses compared to leading national job sites. This level of performance can only be achieved through our vast reach, programmatic ad campaign management technology and the growing integration into social media to tap into the passive job seeker audience. The system relies on big data analytics to target job seekers on our site as well as across hundreds of relevant job sites on TheJobNetwork™ producing more qualified candidates in much less time with one post.

Jobiqo has been at the forefront of job board software for over a decade, offering media brands and publishers worldwide the tools to engage talent and monetize their audiences effectively. Jobiqo offers a feature-rich turnkey job board solution, advanced SEO capabilities, AI-enabled search & matching technology and a versatile e-commerce inventory system, supporting clients globally in connecting with their audiences and expanding their revenue streams.

