Jobletics Launches First SeedInvest Tiered Investment Opportunity

SOMERVILLE, Mass., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobletics, Inc., the new approach to hourly labor staffing, today announced that it has partnered with SeedInvest, the foremost equity crowdfunding platform, to launch a Jobletics equity offering leveraging SeedInvest's new tiered investing solution, called SWIFT (Simple Weighted Incentive For Time). This new crowdfunding opportunity is a type of financing with time-based discounts applied to the security being offered, enabling investors to be rewarded for investing early.

Jobletics CEO Rahul Sharma

"Jobletics is excited to raise our Seed round using SeedInvest's SWIFT tiered crowdfunding platform," said Jobletics Co-Founder and CEO, Rahul Sharma. "As a company based on innovation, we believe this approach is consistent with our core beliefs that everyone should have a chance to participate in the global economy, from hourly shift workers to accredited investors, and those who join early should reap the most benefit."

Jobletics, founded in 2015, is revolutionizing how food service, retail and hospitality businesses manager their labor staffing. Leveraging our automated platform, businesses can build up a team of curated, vetted workers to ensure that their shift needs are always covered and eliminating the effects of turnover, which has been identified to be as much as 110% in the hospitality industry. With their mobile phone or PC, managers can schedule shifts for their business and know that a skilled worker will fill that shift and those they like the most can become ongoing members of their team. Meanwhile, Jobletics workers, known as "Jobletes," enjoy the benefit of choosing where and when they want to work, as well as gaining new experience at different locations.

With clients in Boston, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco/San Jose Bay area, Jobletics grew over 380% in 2017, achieving revenue of over $500,000. Jobletics plans to use the new funding to invest in sales & marketing and technology development to fuel even fast growth for the second half of 2018 and beyond.

Since its founding in 2012, SeedInvest has helped over 150 companies across a range of verticals and stages. In addition, SeedInvest boasts a rapidly growing network of over 200,000 investors. A key to their success has been that they have accepted only about 1% of the companies that apply to be featured on their platform.

Jobletics is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506c of Regulation D. The company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this offering. Individuals interested in Jobletics' SeedInvest equity crowdfunding campaign can find more information at https://www.seedinvest.com/jobletics/seed.

About Jobletics, Inc.

Jobletics is the new approach to hourly shift staffing. Jobletics hires, as W2 employees, premier workers that endure a highly tuned interviewing, vetting, an onboarding process to ensure they can hit the ground running at new locations and exceed client expectations. Leveraging the Jobletics technology platform, managers at foodservice, retail, and hospitality organizations can schedule shifts knowing a qualified professional will fill the shift, and eliminate the headaches of recruiting, interviewing, training, and retaining their own part-time staff.

About SeedInvest

SeedInvest is a leading equity crowdfunding platform that provides individual investors with access to pre-vetted startup investment opportunities. SeedInvest has funded over 150 startups and boasts a rapidly growing network of over 200,000 investors. SeedInvest has had over 15,000 startups apply to raise capital since inception and has only accepted ~1% of those companies to feature on the platform. For more information about SeedInvest, visit www.seedinvest.com

