Jobley to Exhibit at the Largest Dental Conference in the U.S.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobley , a hiring platform for U.S. dental and healthcare professionals operated by Medley (TSE: 4480), a Japan-based health technology group, today announced it will exhibit at the Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM) 2025, the largest annual dental convention in the United States. Making its debut at this premier event, Jobley will showcase how its platform streamlines the hiring experience for dental practices and professionals at booth #4609.

Designed to effectively and efficiently connect dental practices with the talent they need, Jobley combines advanced technology with personalized, expert support to simplify every stage of the hiring process. With its performance-based model, employers can post unlimited job listings at no cost and pay only for successful hires. Jobley enables employers to hire with confidence through features that promote long-term success, including a refund guarantee and its signature "Jobley Bonus," which rewards candidates who stay with their new employer beyond the initial hiring period.

At GNYDM 2025, Jobley will demonstrate its solutions to attendees seeking smarter, more efficient ways to connect—whether they're hiring or seeking new opportunities.

Taking place from November 28 to December 3, 2025, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, GNYDM features six days of educational sessions, hands-on workshops, and specialty symposia, along with four days of exhibits showcasing the latest technology and innovation in the dental field. The event draws tens of thousands of professionals each year—including dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, lab technicians, and industry representatives from around the world—offering an unparalleled opportunity to learn, build professional networks, and gain exposure to the latest advancements in dental technology, techniques, and practices.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Jobley's leadership team as they provide live, on-demand demonstrations. They'll see firsthand how Jobley's solutions improve the recruitment process and its outcomes, while easing administrative workloads.

"We're thrilled to bring Jobley's results-driven, tailored hiring solution to one of the nation's most prominent dental gatherings," said Sho Kajino, who leads business operations for Jobley. "At GNYDM 2025, we look forward to highlighting how our model helps dental providers overcome persistent hiring challenges and thrive through smarter, more sustainable recruitment."

By blending digital convenience with human expertise, Jobley empowers dental practices to enhance hiring efficiency for better results.

About Jobley

Jobley is a hiring platform for U.S. dental and healthcare professionals, operating in 44 states and D.C. With a diverse team of specialists passionate about solving challenges in the healthcare field, Jobley streamlines the hiring process and effectively connects practices with the talent they need.

Jobley was launched by Medley (MEDLEY, INC. | TSE: 4480), a Japan-based health technology company. Since 2009, Medley has been committed to creating the future of healthcare through innovative products and services, including one of Japan's largest healthcare hiring platforms, now used by 38% of healthcare providers nationwide (as of September 2025). Supported by a multidisciplinary team of engineers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals, Medley develops and delivers a wide range of online and SaaS solutions that benefit patients, healthcare professionals, providers, and society as a whole.

