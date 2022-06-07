JobNimbus Doubles Down on Providing Best in Class Mobile Application

Provides users out in the field a partner in their pocket to grow their business.

LEHI, Utah, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JobNimbus , a leading customizable CRM and project management platform for contractors, has added multiple features to its mobile app that gives full capability to operate businesses from anywhere. The app gives teams the ability to streamline their daily operations from entering leads and writing estimates to sending work and material orders, as well as handling deposits and invoices.

JobNimbus provides best in class mobile application. JobNimbus mobile app gives full capability to operate businesses from anywhere.

"The new mobile app is a giant leap forward for CRM technology," said Johny Wudel, JobNimbus VP of Product. "Contractors are continually working more in the field and remotely, and our easy-to-use app brings the power of the CRM into their pocket. There is nothing like it on the market!"

The mobile app, which was originally released in October 2021, was designed to answer the call of millions of contractors asking for better team communication and increased customer's experience. Recently, JobNimbus made additions to the app that raised the bar on contractor mobile apps. From the moment they click onto the app, users are able to see what the day has in store for them and stay connected to their team and customers. Gone are the days of feeling like items fell through the cracks.

The new mobile app includes:

Tag (@mentions) and notify team members to keep everyone on track and informed

Capture photos of onsite jobs, draw on it, and add text to point out features in the photo

Visibility of nearby jobs with the map feature that filters jobs by locations, profit, and more

Access to one calendar with all the team's schedules to get full visibility of the crew's whereabouts

Complete financial process management from estimates to material and work orders, to invoices

JobNimbus continues to improve and create innovative features that will further save contractors time and grow their businesses. With the largest selection of integrated partners, the JobNimbus mobile app also offers integrations with top companies including Global Payments, EagleView, and Natural Forms.

Visit the Apple store and Google Play to download the new app for iOs and Android. For a free trial of JobNimbus visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/ .

About JobNimbus:

JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management software, growth services, and innovative app for contractors. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar installation, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/ .

Media Contact:

Jeanteil Livingston

JobNimbus Public Relations

[email protected]

(855) 964-6287 x826

SOURCE JobNimbus