JobPlanner Named Top New Construction Technology For 2024

News provided by

JobPlanner

30 Jan, 2024, 08:43 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JobPlanner has been recognized as one of the Top New Construction Technologies for 2024 by Constructech, a leading authority in construction technology evaluation. This accolade highlights JobPlanner's pioneering approach and robust feature set, firmly placing it at the forefront of the ongoing digital transformation in the construction industry.

JobPlanner has revolutionized construction project management by offering a comprehensive suite of tools catering to end-to-end needs. Its intuitive user interface and diverse features address the dynamic requirements of contractors and project managers.

In the 2024 Constructech Top Products Award, JobPlanner stood out in the New category, recognizing products in the market for less than two years for their rapid influence and innovative approaches. An independent panel of industry analysts and experts conducted a meticulous evaluation, selecting JobPlanner as one of the six standout newcomers.

The award signifies JobPlanner's ability to streamline processes amid a persistent worker shortage, acting as a crucial asset for success in an industry on the brink of a technological revolution. JobPlanner's inclusion among the top 91 construction technologies underscores its innovative approach and practical relevance, offering seamless integration with accounting systems, customizable tools, and a suite of solutions including AI-assisted meeting notes, OCR technology, financial management, real-time scheduling, and comprehensive project management.

Looking ahead, JobPlanner is committed to continuous improvement and innovation, staying abreast of evolving industry needs. Constructech's recognition serves as both an accomplishment and motivation, propelling JobPlanner to remain a leader in construction technology. As the industry undergoes digital transformation, JobPlanner is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping its future.

About JobPlanner:

Founded in 2022 by seasoned construction professionals, JobPlanner is dedicated to providing cost-effective, user-friendly software solutions for the construction industry. The company's mission is to streamline construction project management, making it more efficient, collaborative, and successful.

Contact Information
Name: Dewayne Adamson
Email: [email protected]  
Phone Number:  (833) 496-8729

SOURCE JobPlanner

