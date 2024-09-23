Jobs for the Future Makes Commitment to Advance Quality Jobs in Regions Nationwide with Clinton Global Initiative

JFF to recruit regional leaders in the U.S. to develop customized, place-based action plans to promote regional economic growth and advancement

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobs for the Future (JFF), a national nonprofit that drives transformation in the U.S. education and workforce systems, today announced a Commitment to Action at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2024 Annual Meeting to significantly expand the number of quality employment opportunities for workers facing systemic barriers in the United States.

As part of its North Star commitment to help 75 million people work in quality jobs by 2033, JFF will launch the new Regional Action to Advance Quality Jobs (RAAQJ). This initiative is an open RFP process to identify, recruit, and select regional leaders in the United States to develop customized, place-based action plans to promote regional economic growth that will have a significant impact on people without 4-year degrees, people of color, women, and people with criminal records.

Maria Flynn, JFF president and CEO, announced the commitment on stage at the CGI 2024 Annual Meeting in New York City today. "It's an honor to make this commitment at CGI, a powerful catalyst for change that will help JFF expand the robust network of partners needed to build a society where people of all education levels and life experiences can work in quality jobs," said Flynn. "We cannot expect a thriving, engaged workforce unless every worker has access to quality jobs—ones that include family-sustaining wages and benefits, as well as flexibility, autonomy, and pathways for professional advancement."

Recent data shows that 31 million workers in the United States are paid less than $17 an hour. According to JFF research, more than half of the people in the U.S. labor force— 92 million workers—don't work in quality jobs. And of the occupations projected to see the fastest growth in the coming years, including frontline jobs in health care and transportation, nearly half are considered low quality based on compensation levels. From increased productivity and performance, to reducing turnover rates and attracting top talent, job quality is also critical to strong business performance and sustainability, and key to helping build vibrant local economies.

"Job quality action plan development is complex work, but essential to drive powerful, on-the-ground change in regions," said Tameshia Bridges Mansfield, vice president of JFF's Workforce and Regional Economies practice. "Helping regions define their vision and goal for what quality jobs look like is an essential first step. Drawing on deep expertise guiding community partners in designing and implementing strategies to drive economic mobility and regional growth, JFF will then offer the foundational tools and build processes to help regions reach their vision."

As part of this commitment, JFF and its North Star national partners will select six regions in an inaugural RAAQJ cohort to develop detailed, cross-sector regional job quality action plans. JFF will provide expert technical assistance and advisory services, including access to organizational and community readiness assessments to identify capacity gaps and planning tools. It will also offer structured peer sharing and learning opportunities about job quality practices that support career mobility and employee well-being while promoting long-term businesses success. Through these partnerships, JFF will equip over 600 advocates, public servants, and community members with tools and knowledge to improve economic inclusion and job quality.

JFF has a 40-year history of building collaborative cross-sector efforts across regions and states, which includes 14 states across 20 regions in its Workforce Communities of Action , 16 teams from 14 states in its Job Quality Academy , and the Pathways to Prosperity Network which has engaged 18 states and over 100 regions.

Regional Action to Advance Quality Jobs is a new, strategic initiative within JFF's 75 Million Network of leaders across the learn and work ecosystem designed to activate quality jobs in specific places where people live and work. Learn more about JFF's 75 Million Network and how to join us, here .

About Jobs for the Future (JFF) Jobs for the Future (JFF) drives transformation of the U.S. education and workforce systems to achieve equitable economic advancement for all. www.jff.org

About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 10,000 organizations have launched more than 4,000 Commitments to Action—new, specific, and measurable projects and programs —that are making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in 180 countries.

Media contact:

Kria Sakakeeny, [email protected], (401) 359-2219

SOURCE JOBS FOR THE FUTURE INC