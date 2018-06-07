.Jobs launches the world's largest job seeker targeting platform

"The advantage to having thousands of career websites is that they are exceptionally specific and the visitors are self-selecting. This removes irrelevant candidate targeting which increases the quality of each engagement. We pride ourselves on being able to present candidates with relevant job opportunities at the time they need to see them," said John Winkler, Director of Product.

The .jobs team has taken bold steps with their distribution network. Access to their 35,000+ popular career websites is limited to .jobs direct clients. "Restricted access to the .jobs Universe™ improves user experience, which is our top priority. This decision allows our team the flexibility and creativity to optimize candidate and employer engagements," said Ettore Fantin, Director of Marketing.

Companies adopting the new technology in the month of June will be rewarded as .jobs is giving significant discounts to early adopters. "It's a competitive market, in order to get attention you must appeal to budgets," concluded Mr. Fantin.

Interested parties can learn more about the service by scheduling a meeting with the .jobs team or by visiting them at Find.jobs.

About Employ Media, LLC

Employ Media, LLC (D.B.A .jobs) is a subsidiary of Second Generation Ltd., Second Generation is an Embrescia family investment firm focused on investing in well-managed companies and uncovering unique business opportunities.

