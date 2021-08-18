Jobs Report: Nearly 2 Million Part-Time and Flex Hour Jobs Posted in US Last Month; Back to School Could Mean Back to Work For Parents

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 18, 2021 After an abysmal job market throughout most of the 2020–21 school year, parents looking to work while their children attend school this year will find much better news thanks to a recent surge in jobs. Nearly 2 million jobs offering part-time and flexible hours were posted in the U.S. between June and July, a 60% increase from this time last year, according to an analysis by staffing firm PeopleReady.

"For many parents, income from part-time jobs during their children's school year is vital to household budgets," said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. "Temporary jobs are critical to helping parents maintain the flexibility to balance the need for income with being able to care for their children after school hours or when childcare may not be available. We're glad to see this segment come back so strongly as PeopleReady focuses on helping connect people with work."

According to the PeopleReady analysis, some of the most in-demand part-time and flexible hour jobs available right now—ideal for parents looking to work while their children are in school—include:

Retail associates.

Warehouse team members.

Personal shoppers.

Inventory associates.

Servers.

Hosts/hostesses.

To connect job seekers with available part-time and flex hour jobs across many different industries, PeopleReady is holding nationwide hiring events this week. The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities: via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

SOURCE PeopleReady

Related Links

https://www.peopleready.com

