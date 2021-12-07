JobSage Launches To Address The Great Resignation

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 4 million employees quit their jobs in April 2021. 65% of workers are looking for a new job and 88% of executives admitted to experiencing higher turnover than normal. The Great Resignation is real. The past two years have forced many workers to reevaluate what's important, but too often, it's difficult to discover whether a prospective employer truly shares a jobseeker's values.

We created JobSage to help.

JobSage is an employer review site that brings transparency to the things that matter most to jobseekers: inclusive workplaces, opportunities for growth, a sense of purpose, meaningful feedback, and flexibility. We do this by partnering directly with employers who value authenticity to elevate the voice of the people who know their workplace best - current employees. As a third party, we're able to maintain employee anonymity and provide a safe space for employees to share with honesty. Moreover, employees can provide their demographic information, which gives jobseekers more context into these insights. Combined, this approach lets JobSage create authentic, accessible conversations about what it is really like to work somewhere.

JobSage was founded by a diverse team with a shared passion: helping all professionals, especially those from marginalized backgrounds, find workplaces where they can thrive. Jacob Rios, Chief Executive Officer, has built his career as a people first, product leader for several successful tech-based startups. Kelli Mason, Chief Operations Officer, is an HR executive who has received national recognition for her leadership in workplace diversity and inclusion. Ryan Patterson, Chief Technology Officer, has led several companies to successful exits and has a deep background in review sites and search engine optimization.

Jobseekers know that no company is perfect; they want to know which ones can be honest. JobSage is helping uncover those companies. So far we've partnered with companies like data.world, Planoly, AIQUEOUS and more to help them create a more transparent recruiting experience in order to both attract and retain top talent. We've also partnered with investors like Notley Ventures, Singularity Ventures, Tom Hedrick and more who see the importance and opportunity of JobSage and have invested in our pre-seed round.

