JobsFirstNYC and New York City Mayor's Office of Strategic Initiatives Partner to Expand Summer Youth Employment Program

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsFirstNYC has announced a partnership with the New York City Mayor's Office to support the expansion of SYEP from 75,000 to 100,000 participants through multi-stakeholder partnerships and building the capacity of employers to work with young people. Over time, the strategy will improve the experiences of both young people and employers, beginning with SYEP and expanding to year-round work-based learning opportunities.

Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright, who is leading the effort from the Mayor's Office said, "The Mayor's office is committed to supporting young New Yorkers in accessing work-based learning opportunities, building the necessary skills and experience needed to connect to our City's world-class labor market. The City is excited to partner with JobsFirstNYC and local small and mid-sized businesses to create high-quality experiences for all young people."

The collaboration is an opportunity to enhance employer partnerships that will yield more substantive employment opportunities for young people annually.

"Our partnership with the Deputy Mayor's office allows us to collaborate with the NYC Department of Education, as well as private sector employers, employer intermediaries, young people, nonprofits and government agencies on this initiative that bears meaning for the long-term economic wellbeing of New York City. JobsFirstNYC is a leader in investigating, imagining, incubating, implementing, and integrating solutions that work to remove barriers for young people and the Administration's new initiative aligns with our mission," said Marjorie Parker, President and CEO, JobsFirstNYC.

Jade Grieve, Chief of Student Pathways, New York City Department of Education noted, "Our students need more career-connected and work-based learning opportunities that will support them on a path to long term economic security. The expansion of SYEP is a key step towards ensuring that more students gain access to paid work experience — and a vital one to help them build skills and make informed decisions."

In a joint statement, the CEOs of New York City Five-Borough Chamber Alliance, key SYEP partners, said "We are very supportive of the strategy to engage small and mid-size businesses, which comprise the majority of our members, in accessing talent while providing high quality work experiences for young adults in New York City."

About JobsFirstNYC

JobsFirstNYC creates and advances solutions that break down barriers and transform the systems supporting young adults and their communities in the pursuit of economic opportunities.

