JobsInOrtho offers free unlimited job posts for orthopaedic employers

To support the orthopaedic landscape as it struggles to recover financially from the devastation of COVID-19, JobsInOrtho will provide all orthopaedic employers with free unlimited job posting through January 31, 2021 . Learn more by visiting JobsInOrtho.com .

At the request of thousands of its residents and fellows across its membership, the Academic Orthopaedic Consortium (AOC), has established JobsInOrtho.com, a transformative online career platform that aggregates all of the best orthopaedic jobs across the country specific to academic practices, private practices, hospitals, large health systems, and the U.S. Military. This platform is used to identify and apply for jobs by the residents and fellows across the AOC's 145 University based orthopaedic programs and has already become the #1 way they identify jobs.

Within the first 8 days of the JobsInOrtho November 2 launch, 148 orthopaedic employers posted 501 jobs and over 50 job applications were submitted by residents and fellows within the first 3 hours.

About the Academic Orthopaedic Consortium (AOC)

In 2005 Michael R. Gagnon, MBA established The Academic Orthopaedic Consortium (AOC) to nationally organize the clinical and administrative leadership of the Academic Orthopaedic Departments for the purpose of establishing a national network/clearinghouse of information specific to the best practices in the business and leadership of academic musculoskeletal enterprises. With no membership fees, the AOC's mission is to respect and improve the national academic landscape by freely providing best practice in business and leadership content to all academic faculty leaders and administrators to optimize their performance and that of the musculoskeletal enterprises they manage. At a national level, the AOC offering has included: benchmark analyses such as orthopaedic compensation, clinical productivity, and the negotiated funds flows which allow these academic departments to financially exist as they do; administrative and operational best practices; top rated annual meetings focused on business and leadership for administrators and orthopaedic surgeons; free on-demand national business curriculum for residents, fellows, and new faculty; and a central source of orthopaedic surgeon job postings. All of this is provided at no cost to U.S. Academic Departments. The AOC is rated as the #1 most valuable organization by 97% of academic orthopaedic administrators and has 3,000 individual members across 145 University based orthopaedic Departments and is the fastest growing organization in Orthopaedics today. AOC-Ortho.com

SOURCE Academic Orthopaedic Consortium

Related Links

http://jobsinortho.com

