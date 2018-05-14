Jobsite Juniors Now Available in Bulk Orders and Subscriptions

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobsite Juniors, a bi-monthly magazine designed to teach children about construction, is now offering bulk orders and subscriptions. Launched in October 2017 by Benjamin Media Inc., Jobsite Juniors is packed with educational articles and activities intended to teach children about all aspects of the construction industry.

"From big machines working along the road to jobsites filled with busy workers and giant dirt piles, kids love construction. This is our opportunity to teach them all about it in a fun way," said Pam Kleineke, managing editor for Jobsite Juniors. "We're excited about this chance to reach a young audience and perhaps even spark an interest in a career in the trades."

Originally only offered through paid individual annual subscriptions, bulk orders and subscriptions now allow associations, manufacturers and potential resellers to provide this exciting publication to their members, staff and supporters. Interested parties have the opportunity to purchase one issue, multiple issues or full subscriptions (six issues per year) depending on their needs. A minimum of 25 copies per issue is required. Each paid bulk order receives a promotional cardboard display perfect for showcasing up to 25 issues at a time.

For more information, visit jobsitejuniors.com, email subscriptions@benjaminmedia.com or contact Cayla Poteete at 330.315.2129.

About Benjamin Media

Benjamin Media Inc. (BMI) is a media company based in Brecksville, Ohio. BMI currently publishes nine magazines: Compact Equipment, Jobsite Juniors, NASTT's Trenchless Today, North American Oil and Gas Pipelines, Solar Builder, TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine, Trenchless Technology, Water Finance & Management and Utility Contractor. For more information, visit benjaminmedia.com.

