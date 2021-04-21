JobsOhio And Stout Street Capital Host First Midwest-based UNMET Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNMET Conferences , a mission-driven company determined to attract venture capital investment to underserved areas of the United States, will host its first Midwest-focused event, UNMET Ohio 2021, online between June 15-July 12.



Hosted by JobsOhio and Stout Street Capital, UNMET Ohio 2021 will showcase more than 60 of the fastest-growing Seed and Series A startups in the midwest. Presenting companies will have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to over 200 institutional venture capital investors from around the world — and have the opportunity to network with peers.

"UNMET was created to meet the capital-raising needs of early-stage companies throughout the country, not just on the coasts," said John Francis, founding partner of Stout Street Capital. "By partnering with JobsOhio, UNMET will bring a national spotlight to high-quality Ohio startups and introduce these startups to investors from around the world."

During the four-week virtual event, founders can create short-form video pitches, meet one-on-one with VCs and use the video pitching app Thumbraise to expand their networks. UNMET will accept applications from founders until May 25. Registration for investors closes on June 8.

"We and UNMET look forward to introducing some of the nation's most innovative venture-backed companies to Ohio," said Aaron Pitts, JobsOhio senior managing director for healthcare. "We also look forward to showing off Ohio-born companies to the UNMET international investor base."

In 2020, UNMET Conferences connected over 220 startups with nearly 380 VC funds and facilitated over $150 million in seed and Series A investments. The team plans to expand on that success in 2021 with additional events including:



UNMET Utah - May 4-31

- UNMET Arizona - October 7-8

UNMET Colorado - November 9-10

For more information about UNMET Conferences, including how to join UNMET, please visit https://unmetconference.com/ .

About UNMET Conferences

UNMET Conferences organizes conferences aimed at fulfilling an unmet need for venture capital investments in early-stage companies across North America, particularly in underserved regions outside of the coasts. UNMET allows early-stage VCs operating in underserved regions to showcase their portfolio companies that are poised to raise additional financing. The core focus of UNMET Conferences is to foster collaboration and exposure to startups located in these regions.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion efforts. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth , One Columbus , Dayton Development Coalition , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO . Learn more at www.JobsOhio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

