Jobsoid Launches a Brand New Recruiting Experience on Mobile

BALTIMORE, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobsoid Inc, a leading cloud-based provider of award-winning recruitment software platform " Jobsoid ", is pleased to announce new and improved versions of Jobsoid Recruiter mobile apps for both Android and iOS devices.

Meet the new Jobsoid Mobile App One click posting to Free Job Boards

Jobsoid Recruiter mobile apps provide hiring managers and recruiters an easy and seamless way to manage their recruitment using the Jobsoid platform, while on the move. These apps enable hiring teams to carry out recruitment tasks like posting to multiple job boards, communicating with candidates, scheduling interviews, collaborating with the hiring team and shortlisting the best candidates directly from their mobile phones.

These mobile apps empower hiring teams to hire top talent on the go while accessing the entire recruitment data at their fingertips. With a neat and intuitive user interface, structured layouts, easily navigable menus, and a great mobile experience, users can carry out most of the recruitment tasks with minimal effort.

Bhavit Naik, Co-Founder & CEO of Jobsoid Inc., commented: "We have revamped our mobile apps with a fresh new design and advanced functionalities. Our team has worked relentlessly over the last few months to craft these fresh, modern apps from scratch. This release takes the mobile recruiting experience to a whole new level and puts Jobsoid at the forefront of the talent acquisition software landscape."

Naik also expressed, "Our ability to offer customers such flexibility and mobility in carrying out their recruitment is a good example of how Jobsoid continues to evolve to meet the demands of our growing customer base."

Jobsoid offers an all-in-one recruitment solution for corporate hiring managers and recruiting agencies to hire better and faster. It provides advanced modules such as Sales CRM, Outreach & Campaign Marketing, Video Interviews, in addition to a very intuitive, full-featured Applicant Tracking System (ATS).

"Jobsoid's user experience is as an example to other applications. When rolling out, you almost don't need to train your users, since it's so intuitive and self-explaining. The automated job posting, collaborative hiring, all-in-one platform, Jobsoid takes the time to map out and create everything that has something to do with the hiring process." remarked Merlijn Vanhecke, a user of Jobsoid.

Jobsoid Recruiter mobile apps are available for download on the App Store and Play Store for iOS and Android devices respectively.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jobsoid-recruiter/id1155765869

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jobsoid.app

About Jobsoid Inc:

Jobsoid Inc is a global SaaS solutions company with offices in the US and India. The Jobsoid platform is a suite of cloud-based products aimed at simplifying the tedious process of recruitment for organizations of all sizes.

This includes Jobsoid Recruit for seamless recruiting, Jobsoid CRM for managing clients, Jobsoid Engage for recruitment marketing, and Jobsoid Video for video interviewing. These products are being used by over 4000 hiring managers and recruiters in 100+ countries across the globe and have garnered positive reviews on various software review platforms. Jobsoid Recruit has recently been awarded 'Great User Experience Committed to Deliver' Award by SoftwareSuggest, A Software Review and Recommendation platform that helps businesses find the best software solutions.

Contact:

Bhavit Naik, Co-Founder & CEO

Jobsoid Inc.,

400 E. Pratt Street, Suite 800,

Baltimore, MD 21202

+1-855-JOBSOID

216935@email4pr.com

SOURCE Jobsoid Inc.

Related Links

https://www.jobsoid.com

