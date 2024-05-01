JobSync Honored with 2024 HR Tech Award for Innovation and Excellence

TYSONS, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JobSync, the leading unified hiring operations platform, proudly announced today that it has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2024 HR Tech Award for Talent Acquisition and Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution by Lighthouse Research.

"The latest Lighthouse talent acquisition research shows that employers struggle with candidate throughput and disconnected systems. JobSync was founded in 2019 to solve those and other problems, giving employers more predictable hiring funnels and an unprecedented level of data clarity. Their satisfied clients span industries including logistics, healthcare, retail, and others--proof that positive hiring outcomes are possible with the right technology partner. - Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory

The award, presented by the Lighthouse Research & Advisory team, recognizes JobSync's exceptional contributions to the HR technology landscape, particularly in sourcing, matching, candidate experience, assessments, onboarding, and other relevant technologies. JobSync's innovative solutions have set new benchmarks in the industry by offering features and capabilities that address critical challenges employers face.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to pushing the boundaries of talent acquisition practices and revolutionizing the way organizations approach hiring," said Alex Murphy, CEO of JobSync. "Our clients reach their hiring goals two times faster while supporting a better candidate and recruiter experience."

The latest research from Lighthouse underscores the persistent struggles faced by employers in managing candidate generation and throughput and the burdens placed on recruiting teams who are left dealing with disconnected or poorly connected hiring systems. Since its establishment in 2019, JobSync has addressed these challenges head-on, empowering organizations with streamlined hiring processes, predictable hiring funnels, zero change management, and unparalleled data insights.

"Our mission has always been to provide our clients with the tools and data they need to achieve successful hiring outcomes across various industries," Alex continued. "The acknowledgment from industry experts and receiving awards like this are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team."

JobSync's diverse clientele, including enterprise companies in logistics, healthcare, retail, and other sectors, speaks to the company's ability to deliver tangible results and drive positive hiring experiences.

In light of this achievement, JobSync invites interested parties to learn more about their unified hiring operations platform and how they can transform talent acquisition strategies for the better.

For more information about JobSync and its award-winning offerings, please visit JobSync's website: www.JobSync.com.

JobSync's unified Hiring Operations Platform changes the global recruitment tech game by giving you a complete solution that streamlines hiring, optimizes candidate media output, doubles hiring velocity, and keeps candidate data safe. We focus on what matters to you, improving the candidate journey while supporting recruiter productivity needs and your bespoke business processes, allowing you to grow smart in challenging markets. With JobSync, employers reach operational hiring excellence, doubling qualified applicants, delivering where recruiters do their work, the ATS, a 50% reduction in time to hire, and making your hiring goals attainable.

