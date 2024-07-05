Jochamp Launches New Generation of Machines for Shisha Dosing Packaging

RUI'AN, China, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jochamp today introduced a new generation of shisha dosing packaging machines. The new JCZ-250 series are designed to solve tobacco extrusion and weight inaccuracy problems due to viscosity in shisha tobacco packaging.

The JCZ-250 shisha packaging dosing machines offer three main solutions – flexible packaging from 25g to 1kg, weight accuracy ± 1%, and high packaging speeds of 180 packs/minute. With two integrated HMI systems, the JCZ-250 packaging machine doses and wraps shisha sequentially.

JOCHAMP Shisha Dosing Packaging Machine Cutting Process

"We have designed JCZ-250 shisha tobacco dosing machine to optimize output, and attain maximum throughput while minimizing cost but ensuring no shisha flavor contamination," said Senary Lin, Jochamp Sales Manager. "This new generation of packaging for shisha is a fully automated machine with intelligent weight adjustment feature, troubleshooting capability, packaging parameters monitoring, and display."

Unlike earlier versions of shisha tobacco dosing machines, Jochamp JCZ-250 has a one-piece dosing screw system for accurate packaging. The dosing screw and metering system alongside 5 servo controls, ensure consistent filling and the machine's durability.

Furthermore, Jochamp has equipped the JCZ-250 with advanced multi-sealing technology to secure and keep shisha flavor fresh. The modular design simplifies maintenance and shisha packaging requirement adjustments.

About Jochamp

Jochamp provides complete shisha tobacco packaging lines and replacement parts. Based in Zhejiang, China, Jochamp delivers innovative solutions in many packaging systems from wrapping and cartoning to form fill seal machines. At every stage, Jochamp is committed to optimizing packaging, reducing cost, and ensuring product integrity.

