Jockey Celebrates 150 Years of Crafting Comfort

Founded by Reverend Samuel T. Cooper, Jockey transformed the modern underwear category, reshaping how it is designed, manufactured and delivered. What began as a passion for crafting high-quality wool socks has evolved into a global brand sold in more than 120 countries. From American households to global markets, and the Hollywood big screen to world-class athletes, the Jockey brand has remained woven into daily life for generations.

Today, that innovative spirit is reflected in an impressive global patent and trademark portfolio, including the iconic men's Y-Front® brief, Staycool+® technology, and women's Skimmies® slipshorts and Seamfree® underwear. Across decades, the company has continued to advance fabric technologies, fit innovation and product design, reinforcing its role in shaping the category it helped establish.

"For 150 years, families have trusted Jockey to deliver comfort and quality they can depend on," said Debra S. Waller, chairman and chief executive officer, Jockey. "As a family owned company shaped by generations of leadership — from Rev. Cooper to my grandfather, Harry H. Wolf Sr., and my mother, Donna Wolf Steigerwaldt — we approach this milestone with responsibility. Our focus has always been to deliver comfort and quality, serve families and communities, and design for the next generation."

A Year of Celebration, Style and Cultural Relevance

To honor the brand's 150-year legacy and set the foundation for its next era, Jockey is launching a yearlong anniversary celebration anchored by the limited-edition Jockey 1876 Collection, expanded brand media investment, experiential events and strategic partnerships with America250, Trackhouse Racing, Folds of Honor and New Zealand Rugby's All Blacks, engaging consumers where sport, culture and community converge.

The limited-edition Jockey 1876 Collection draws inspiration from the brand's vault, reviving signature silhouettes, craftsmanship details and archival design elements. Heritage inspiration has been thoughtfully reengineered using modern materials, refined fits and contemporary features for today's consumer. Limited-edition drops will begin in March and continue throughout the year, with products available at Jockey.com, Jockey retail stores and the company's flagship retail experience, Coopers 12South, located in the iconic 12South neighborhood of Nashville.

"Reaching 150 years is a remarkable achievement and one we do not take lightly," said Mark Fedyk, president and chief operating officer, Jockey. "This milestone is about honoring the people and the passionate work that brought us here, celebrating something few organizations ever achieve, and introducing new audiences to who Jockey is today. As we celebrate our legacy, we are equally focused on building the next era of innovation and relationships."

Impact extends beyond product into families and communities through longstanding philanthropic efforts and a culture rooted in serving others. Across generations, associates have carried forward a shared sense of responsibility, integrity and care. As Jockey enters its next chapter, the brand honors its legacy while moving confidently forward with an unwavering commitment to earning the trust of generations to come.

To explore the 150th anniversary and experience comfort that endures, visit Jockey.com/ourstory.

— 1876 —

Media Contact:

Matthew Waller, Jockey

[email protected]

SOURCE Jockey