Jockey Launches Jockey Generation™

"Jockey is an internationally recognized brand with family values and an approachable product aesthetic," said Mark Fedyk, COO and president, Jockey. "As a family-owned company we focus on delivering the very best in comfort by promising a great fit, premium fabrics and uncompromising quality. The launch of Jockey Generation is created with the young, millennial family specifically in mind."

The breadth and depth of the collection - with more than 50 styles, from underwear and t-shirts to sleepwear and socks – features innovative pieces and functional fabrics with effortless style. The line includes "mini-me" styles so adults and kids can match pieces.

Stand out items to the program include: women's underwear made with REPREVE® Polyester which is derived from recycled plastic bottles; StayNew® technology found in the men's and boys' lines so garments look and feel new, wash after wash; and men's Jockey Diamond Cushion Comfort™ socks featuring patented technology providing exceptional arch support with innovative and ergonomic diamond pattern cushioning around the ball of the foot for all-day comfort.

Beyond the Jockey Generation line, there is a philanthropic component consumers can feel good about: a portion of every purchase goes towards the Jockey Being Family Foundation to educate, support and strengthen adoptive families to help keep them together, forever.

"Jockey Being Family was created 15 years ago with a simple mission: to ensure that adoptive families get the support and resources they need to stay together, forever – one failed adoption is one too many," said Will Waller, director, Jockey Being Family. "We are beyond excited to have this opportunity in support of our mission."

About Jockey:

Founded in 1876, Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held company with headquarters in Kenosha, Wis. Today, Jockey® apparel products are sold in major department and specialty stores in more than 145 countries around the world. Jockey is committed to quality, comfort, fashion and innovation. As Jockey grows, the simple commitment to serve our consumers' needs continues to be our company's hallmark. Need more Jockey® products in your life? Shop us at Jockey.com, call or text us at 1-800-JOCKEY-1 and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

